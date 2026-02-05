Secretary of State keynote: UK Trade and Export Finance Forum

Speech delivered by the Business Secretary, the RT Hon Peter Kyle, at the 2026 UK Trade and Export Finance Forum.

In response to rising protectionism, we stand as a proudly open country.

an outward-looking country,

a champion of free and open trade,

a dynamic destination for international investment.

That was our case at Davos last month and our argument in China and Japan last week.

Britain is a stable and dynamic market economy:

determined to deliver a decade of sustained economic growth,

focussed on raising productivity, widening and deepening exports,

ambitious to build, strengthen and scale British businesses in the most significant sectors and the most competitive markets of the future.

This really matters because exports are the engine of business growth. Exporting firms grow faster, are more productive and more resilient. They offer better prospects and higher wages.

The Oxford Economics research being published today shows that exports backed by UK Export Finance over the last five years have added £23 billion to the UK economy and supported 66,000 jobs each and every year.

The same analysis shows that 100,000 British businesses have benefitted as part of export-linked supply chains.

We recognise and celebrate the positive impact UK Export Finance is having on growing our economy.

There are loads of excellent examples.

Take the OES Group in Gateshead: a trade loan from UK Export Finance helped them to land a major contract with a Belgian renewables firm- a five and a half million-pound export contract to safeguard offshore wind farms.

Or WH Davis: exporting British-made railway wagons for the first time in 20 years with help from UK Export Finance.

And Dynisma in Bristol. founded by the F1 engineer Ash Warne. UK Export Finance is supporting the company’s rapid expansion.

As a result, their motion simulation systems are now being used by some of the biggest F1 teams, including Ferrari. NatWest provided the bond, guaranteed by UK Export Finance.

Private sector finance. Unleashed with public sector backing. Everyone’s a winner and I want to see much, much more of it.

I want to see more start-ups and scale-ups taking risks: building up, branching out and breaking into new markets- backed up by government action.

That is why, last week, I announced the £11 billion lending package to help small firms grow internationally. It’s a lending commitment from the UK’s five leading banks. Together, they serve half of all British businesses. UK Export Finance will guarantee eligible loans issued by each of them. With UK Export Finance Managers on hand for firms whenever you need it.

Government and private sector combining forces. Stimulating and supporting your export ambitions into export success.

This is one of the largest collective moves by the banking sector for more than a decade. Now I believe it represents an historic show of confidence in the UK economy as well.

Over the coming months, I want to go even further with supply-side measures that our start-ups and scale-ups so desperately need.

Alongside slashing red tape and tackling late payments, later this year, I will further power UK Export Finance by increasing its scope beyond the current £80 billion.

I am determined to help Britain’s businesses build here, scale here, stay here go global from here, selling British goods and services to international markets.

Thank you.