Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Secretary of State makes economic growth a priority
The Secretary of State, Wes Streeting, has announced that the Department of Health and Social Care will expand its focus to boost economic growth.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has committed to supporting the government’s growth mission by improving the health of the nation, getting people back to work and boosting the economy through our life sciences sector.
Speaking at an event for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change today, Wes Streeting said he has asked the Department of Health and Social Care to expand its focus on boosting economic growth, a day after the Chancellor set out her mission to fix the economy.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
I want to end the begging bowl culture, where the Health Secretary only ever goes to the Treasury to ask for more money. I want to deliver the Treasury billions of pounds of economic growth.
This government’s agenda for health and social care can help drag our economy out of the sluggish productivity and poor growth of recent years.
By cutting waiting lists, we can get Britain back to health and back to work, and by taking bold action on public health we can build the healthy society needed for a healthy economy.
We will make Britain a powerhouse for life sciences and medical technology. If we can combine the care of the NHS and the genius of our country’s leading scientific minds, we can develop modern treatments for patients and help get Britain’s economy booming.
The NHS and social care are the biggest employers in most parts of our country. They should be engines of economic growth, giving opportunities in training and work to local people, as well as providing public services.
When Keir Starmer said he would lead a mission-driven government, this is what he meant. Working together to a shared mission, this government will get Britain booming.
The Health and Social Care Secretary laid out 3 steps to drive this goal:
-
By cutting waiting times and improving public health, the government will support people with their health and speed up their return to work, while maintaining the good health of those in work.
-
The government will make the UK a life sciences and medical technology powerhouse. By ensuring the NHS works hand in hand with life sciences research institutions and medical technology companies, the government will drive the development of new treatments and help grow the industries.
-
The government will use the NHS and social care’s role as local and regional anchor institutions as engines of economic growth, by providing training and job opportunities to local people across the country.
There are now 2.8 million people inactive due to long-term sickness. Improving health and boosting the labour market back to pre-pandemic levels would deliver significant economic growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-makes-economic-growth-a-priority
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
New health secretary joined by NHS CEO on London GP surgery visit09/07/2024 11:05:00
The Secretary of State and NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard visited the Abbey Medical Centre in St John’s Wood, London.
New restrictions on puberty blockers30/05/2024 12:10:00
New regulations restrict the prescribing and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones to children and young people under 18.
New restrictions on puberty blockers30/05/2024 09:05:00
New regulations restrict the prescribing and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones to children and young people under 18.
Migration numbers fall further as measures have major impact24/05/2024 15:14:00
Government action cuts migration on key routes by 25% in the first 4 months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.
Secretary of State responds to the Infected Blood Inquiry report23/05/2024 11:20:00
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins says the department will study the report to make sure lessons are learned (21 May 2024).
New dentists required to deliver NHS care under government plans23/05/2024 10:05:00
Consultation asks whether newly qualified dentists should commit to delivering a minimum amount of NHS work after graduating or repay some training fees
£85 million pledged to tackle antibiotic emergency16/05/2024 10:20:00
Funding of £85 million will be announced at a global event to support the international community in tackling the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.
Government explores mediation with junior doctors’ committee16/05/2024 09:10:00
Both parties have agreed a preferred mediator - the union and the government will now begin the process of engaging with them