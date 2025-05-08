Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State marks 80th anniversary of VE Day
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by opening a special World War II exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens.
VE Day is an occasion to remember the huge sacrifice made by that great generation so that we might live in peace and freedom.
That is the message from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn, who has commemorated VE Day with a number of visits around Northern Ireland.
Today, (Thursday 8 May), marks 80 years since Victory in Europe Day when the Second World War came to an end in Europe. The long anticipated news resulted in millions celebrating the end of the war, with street parties, dancing and singing across the country.
Mr Benn marked VE day by officially opening a special World War II exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens, hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. He then travelled to the Ulster Aviation Society, where he met with Fred Jennings, a World War II Veteran.
The Secretary of State also took time to visit the NI War Memorial Museum, which focuses on Northern Ireland’s role in the Second World War and the impact that the war had on its people.
He finished his day of VE Day commemorations by attending a Service of Remembrance with Thanksgiving at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.
At the end of his engagements, Mr Benn said:
VE Day 80 is our opportunity to remember and to honour the extraordinary courage of that great generation of World War Two veterans.
Today should remind us all that the cost of peace must never be forgotten. As we hear the stories of those who served and express our profound gratitude to them, let us remember that it was their sacrifice that enabled us to live in peace and freedom.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-marks-80th-anniversary-of-ve-day
