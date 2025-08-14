Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State message on A-Level results day
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, congratulates young people across Northern Ireland as they receive their A-Level results today.
Wishing all students across Northern Ireland well for their A-Level results, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:
Congratulations to all the young people across Northern Ireland today as they receive their A-Level results - a testament to their hard work and the dedication of their teachers, schools and families.
This next generation will shape Northern Ireland in the years ahead, bringing their skills and ideas to science, technology, engineering, healthcare and clean energy.
These results represent not just individual achievements, but Northern Ireland’s future prosperity and success, as we back young people across the UK through our Plan for Change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-message-on-a-level-results-day
