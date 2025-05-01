Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State provides update on Brown case
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, yesterday (30 April) filed applications with the Court of Appeal
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, yesterday filed applications with the Court of Appeal seeking an extension of time for decision-making and seeking protective leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in the case brought by Bridie Brown, whose husband was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.
Mr Benn said:
The murder of Sean Brown nearly 28 years ago was brutal and despicable and it has caused deep pain and anguish to Mrs Brown, her family, and many in the wider community. I know that this has been exacerbated by the time it has taken to find answers.
As I have said many times, I am committed to ensuring that there is a full, thorough and independent Article 2-compliant investigation into the murder of Sean Brown.
I am taking steps to repeal and replace the previous government’s Legacy Act to ensure that we have a legacy system that is capable of delivering for all families who lost loved ones during the Troubles, and who are seeking answers.
It is clear that the detailed judgement requires a full and considered response. I have therefore today asked the Court of Appeal for more time to consider it and the terms of the declaration. This will allow me to receive comprehensive advice that responds in full to the issues the Court has identified.
Also, given the approaching deadline from the Court for requesting leave to appeal, I have today asked the Court for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, in case that should ultimately be necessary.
These steps will not delay the Government’s determination to take the necessary steps to ensure that the system for dealing with legacy is human rights compliant and can command the confidence of victims and families.
