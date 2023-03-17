Friday 17 Mar 2023 @ 13:25
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Secretary of State responds to March Labour Market Stats

The Secretary of State welcomes the publication of national statistics covering the Scottish Labour Market for the three month period November 2022-January 2023

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack yesterday said:

“Today’s figures reflect that, although we still face significant challenges, Scotland’s labour market remains resilient. We have record numbers of people on the payroll and unemployment remains around historic lows.

“There is more to do to stabilise our economy and this week the Chancellor will set out the next steps in our plan to grow the UK economy, halve inflation and to cut debt. These will include measures to boost opportunity across the country, including expected support for Edinburgh’s festival economy, which contributes more than £300 million a year to the UK.”

 

