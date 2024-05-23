Department of Health and Social Care
Secretary of State responds to the Infected Blood Inquiry report
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins says the department will study the report to make sure lessons are learned (21 May 2024).
“Yesterday we heard the harrowing conclusion of Sir Brian Langstaff’s inquiry on infected blood. The report lays bare the many failings of successive governments, including historic failings in my own department. As the Secretary of State, I apologise unreservedly for the actions which have hurt and harmed so many people, culminating in the damning conclusions of the report.
“Instances of the destruction of records and withholding of information are shocking and unacceptable. This should not have happened and must never happen again. We will study the report to make sure the lessons of Sir Brian’s Inquiry are learned and that these mistakes can never be repeated.
“I give my sincere thanks to all of the victims, families and campaigners for sharing their pain and for their fortitude in pursuing the truth over many decades, as well as to Sir Brian for his meticulous and comprehensive analysis. I am working with the NHS Business Services Authority to ensure that all those eligible receive a second interim payment of £210,000 as soon as possible.
“This terrible history of failures, experiments, disbelief, and cover ups has stolen the lives of victims and their families; instead of birthdays, careers, freedoms and joy, the victims’ lives are measured in pain, mental anguish, the crushing burden of stigma and the agony of wondering what could have been. Never again.”
