Secretary of State statement on the recall motion for the Northern Ireland Assembly

Commenting on the failure of the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a speaker Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris said:

“It is disappointing that the Assembly was unable to elect a speaker and restore the Northern Ireland Executive yesterday.

“The return of a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government is the best way to govern Northern Ireland.

“However, in the absence of an Executive, the Government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”