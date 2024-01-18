Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State statement on the recall motion for the Northern Ireland Assembly
The statement follows the failure to elect a speaker for the NI Assembly
Commenting on the failure of the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a speaker Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris said:
“It is disappointing that the Assembly was unable to elect a speaker and restore the Northern Ireland Executive yesterday.
“The return of a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government is the best way to govern Northern Ireland.
“However, in the absence of an Executive, the Government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-statement-on-the-recall-motion-for-the-northern-ireland-assembly
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State statement at Hillsborough Castle, 15 January16/01/2024 11:15:00
The statement follows the meetings with representatives of the main Northern Ireland political parties to discuss Executive formation.
Legacy: The false claim of consensus regarding the Stormont House Agreement11/01/2024 16:10:00
In an opinion piece, published in the Irish Independent and Belfast Telegraph, The Lord Caine challenges the Irish Government on legacy issues.
Secretary of State: Returning Executive can unleash Northern Ireland's potential29/12/2023 10:05:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris wrote in the Belfast Telegraph about his hopes for a restored executive and what it could mean for Northern Ireland
Lord Jonathan Caine – Downing Street Declaration set the template for peace18/12/2023 15:15:15
In an opinion piece, published in the Irish News, The Lord Caine reflects on the 30th anniversary of the Downing Street Declaration.
Statement on ensuring financial stability and sustainability for Northern Ireland12/12/2023 14:15:00
Ahead of leading a roundtable discussion with the main NI political parties, the Secretary of State highlights the need for financial stability and sustainability in Northern Ireland.
Chancellor backs business and rewards workers to get Northern Ireland growing23/11/2023 10:10:00
Tax cuts for working people and UK businesses headlined Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.
Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007, and the Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements17/11/2023 15:05:00
A recruitment campaign has been launched for the joint position of Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007, and the Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements.
Statement on recovery from floods in Northern Ireland09/11/2023 15:20:00
Up to £15 million of reallocated funding made available in Northern Ireland to respond to flooding – supporting affected businesses and aiding clean-up costs.