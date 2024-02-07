Secretary of State to update members of Congress on Executive restoration

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to Washington D.C. to discuss the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive with key members of the US Congress.

The trip follows the most recent visit of US Special Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy III to Northern Ireland and Ireland, and builds on the UK Government’s successful Northern Ireland Investment Summit, held in Belfast last year.

The Secretary of State will use his visit to champion Northern Ireland’s economic potential as a great place to trade, invest, visit and study. He will also engage closely on the UK Government’s continued efforts to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

During his visit, the Secretary of State will meet with a range of stakeholders, including Congressional Members, State Department and the National Security Council, US businesses and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement.

The Secretary of State said:

“With the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working for the people of Northern Ireland, I am pleased to be updating our US stakeholders, whose steadfast support has been invaluable, at this important moment for Northern Ireland.

“This is an exciting time, with local, elected representatives in place at Stormont to help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a fantastic place to live, work and invest.

“At the same time, the UK Government remains absolutely committed to addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This visit provides a timely opportunity to discuss these important matters, including progress in the implementation of the Legacy Act by the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, and in finalising the Terms of Reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry which we hope to announce shortly.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our US stakeholders to progress our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for the better.”