Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State to update members of Congress on Executive restoration
Secretary of State travels to Washington D.C.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to Washington D.C. to discuss the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive with key members of the US Congress.
The trip follows the most recent visit of US Special Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy III to Northern Ireland and Ireland, and builds on the UK Government’s successful Northern Ireland Investment Summit, held in Belfast last year.
The Secretary of State will use his visit to champion Northern Ireland’s economic potential as a great place to trade, invest, visit and study. He will also engage closely on the UK Government’s continued efforts to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
During his visit, the Secretary of State will meet with a range of stakeholders, including Congressional Members, State Department and the National Security Council, US businesses and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement.
The Secretary of State said:
“With the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working for the people of Northern Ireland, I am pleased to be updating our US stakeholders, whose steadfast support has been invaluable, at this important moment for Northern Ireland.
“This is an exciting time, with local, elected representatives in place at Stormont to help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a fantastic place to live, work and invest.
“At the same time, the UK Government remains absolutely committed to addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This visit provides a timely opportunity to discuss these important matters, including progress in the implementation of the Legacy Act by the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, and in finalising the Terms of Reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry which we hope to announce shortly.
“I look forward to continuing to work with our US stakeholders to progress our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for the better.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-to-update-members-of-congress-on-executive-restoration
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State announces appointment of new Independent Reviewer02/02/2024 09:25:00
The Secretary of State, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has recently announced the appointment of a new Independent Reviewer
Secretary of State's speech on the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper31/01/2024 16:15:00
The Secretary of State made a speech in the House of Commons to update Parliament on the Northern Ireland Executive formation
Northern Ireland grassroots sports projects to receive nearly £6 million in funding29/01/2024 15:12:00
As part of the continued drive to get more people active, the UK Government and the Irish FA have kicked off the year by announcing 17 projects across Northern Ireland are benefitting from a share of £2 million.
Secretary of State's statement on the NI Executive Formation Deadline22/01/2024 16:15:00
The statement follows the expiry of the deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a speaker.
Statement from Secretary of State on public sector pay19/01/2024 14:15:00
Statement in relation to the public sector strikes across Northern Ireland (18 January 2024).
Secretary of State statement on the recall motion for the Northern Ireland Assembly18/01/2024 10:05:00
The statement follows the failure to elect a speaker for the NI Assembly
Secretary of State statement at Hillsborough Castle, 15 January16/01/2024 11:15:00
The statement follows the meetings with representatives of the main Northern Ireland political parties to discuss Executive formation.
Legacy: The false claim of consensus regarding the Stormont House Agreement11/01/2024 16:10:00
In an opinion piece, published in the Irish Independent and Belfast Telegraph, The Lord Caine challenges the Irish Government on legacy issues.