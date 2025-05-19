Secretary of State visit highlights NI company’s major growth under Windsor Framework

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visits food distribution company, PRM, as figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show the Northern Ireland economy grew faster than the UK as a whole in the final quarter of 2024.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland recently [Wednesday 14 May] visited PRM, a leading food distribution company based in Lisburn. While there, he learned more about the significant growth the company has seen from having the benefit of dual market access provided under the Windsor Framework. This status, unique only to Northern Ireland, allows the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and the EU.

PRM has said that dual market access to both the UK and EU is a major factor behind its growth strategy, which over the past year has enabled it to commit to a £15m investment in its Lisburn headquarters paired with the creation of 40 additional jobs.

The NI Composite Economic Index (NICEI) from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) shows that in each of the five sectors it tracks, Northern Ireland grew in output between October and December 2024. Output rose by 0.9% in Q4, contributing to a yearly growth in output of 3.6% across NI. Whilst for the UK overall, Q4 growth was 0.1% and yearly growth was 1.4%.

The recent visit followed the Prime Minister’s recent announcement of two new trade deals with the US and India. Both deals will open up new export opportunities for businesses across Northern Ireland, providing them with full market access to two of the world’s largest economies and enabling them to grow further and thrive. Sectors said to benefit the most from these trade deals include agricultural food products, biotechnology manufacturing and whiskey.

Speaking after his visit, the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, recently said:

“PRM’s expansion is a great example of how dual market access is helping Northern Ireland’s businesses to expand and create more jobs. “With full access to both the UK and EU markets, and now new trade opportunities with the US and India, Northern Ireland is uniquely placed for success. “These are tangible benefits that are strengthening Northern Ireland’s economy and creating prosperity.”

Philip Morrow, CEO and Founder of PRM Group, recently said:

“While Brexit brought with it understandable apprehension, there’s no doubt that the Windsor Framework has unlocked unique advantages for businesses and individuals in Northern Ireland. “We have found ourselves in a very favourable position perfectly positioned between the UK and EU with full access to both markets. That’s an enviable place to be, and it’s been instrumental in shaping our investment decisions and future growth. “At PRM, it’s allowed us to commit £15 million to expanding our Lisburn headquarters and create over 40 new jobs. Businesses here have been handed the key to the best of both worlds and that’s something we should champion, celebrate and capitalise on.”

Our Plan for Change sets out a bold vision for Northern Ireland’s economic future - to go further and faster in driving growth, attracting investment, and putting more money in the pockets of working people. Expanding international trade, cutting red tape and supporting innovation are key pillars to this plan.

The government continues to operate the Duty Reimbursement Scheme, allowing companies to claim back any additional duties paid on goods deemed “at risk” of entering the EU, ensuring fairness and competitiveness.