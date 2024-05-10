Secretary of State visits Air Ambulance NI operational base

The visit highlighted the crucial work the Air Ambulance carry out and how the UK Government can continue to support the charity

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, has visited the Air Ambulance site in Lisburn to show the UK Government’s continuing support to this vital service.

Along with touring the base, the Secretary of State met some of the HEMs crew members and was able to hear how the service has impacted the lives of local people and the generosity that keeps the charity going.

The Air Ambulance works in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region.

The Secretary of State also heard how on average, every single day in Northern Ireland, two individuals find themselves in critical need of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Chis Heaton-Harris said:

It has been a real privilege to visit the Air Ambulance site and hear about the amazing work that is ongoing to help people all across Northern Ireland. Over 4,000 people have benefited from this service since it started in 2017, and that is thanks to the generosity and kindness of those who fundraise and donate. As the prime minister said during his trip here a few months ago, Northern Ireland faces a brighter future and this visit highlights the vital work that can be done when people work together.

Ian Crowe, Joint Vice-Chair of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland