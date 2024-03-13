Secretary of State visits United States ahead of annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations

While there, the Secretary of State will conduct routine meetings with a number of US figures, and update them on the current political situation.

Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, is visiting Washington D.C. and New York ahead of the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

While there, the Secretary of State will conduct routine meetings with a number of US figures, and update them on the current political situation now that the Assembly and Executive are fully functioning.

He will also engage with several business organisations and promote Northern Ireland as a fantastic place to live, work and invest, highlighting the thriving creative industries and innovative spirit within Northern Ireland that global investors witnessed at last year’s Investment Summit.

The celebrations cover a number of days with events in both locations and will provide an opportunity to further build and expand on the US-UK relationship as well as capitalise on the momentum of the Secretary of State’s visit to Washington at the end of January.

Before departing for the United States, the Secretary of State yesterday said: