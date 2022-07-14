Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State welcomes EU’s adoption of new peace and reconciliation programme for Northern Ireland and Ireland
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara MP, has welcomed the EU Commission’s decision to adopt the PEACE PLUS programme which will support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland.
The new programme, which is the biggest PEACE programme to date, is funded by the UK Government and the EU with match funding from the Northern Ireland Executive and Irish Government.
The UK is proud to be investing more than £730 million* into the programme - almost 75% of the total budget. As the majority investor, the UK Government is committed to ensuring that PEACE PLUS projects and activities support the levelling up of Northern Ireland’s economy with the rest of the UK, as well as fostering cross-border collaboration.
The programme will create opportunities for participation and dialogue between local partners and communities, bringing decision-making and responsibility for community development closer to the people who will directly benefit. Previous funding targeted initiatives such as the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle, as well as the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks site in north Belfast into a shared community space where people from all communities can meet, relax and learn from each other.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara MP said:
“I am delighted that progress has been made between the UK Government and the EU to fund important projects that will deliver directly for the people of Northern Ireland.
“This collaboration will support peace, reconciliation and cross-border co-operation, build thriving communities and empower future generations.
“The £1 billion of programme funding will drive ambitious local regeneration projects. I look forward to seeing the ways in which it will help individuals, communities and businesses to reach their potential.”
Notes to editors:
- The PEACE PLUS Programme is the successor to previous PEACE programmes. PEACE PLUS is implemented by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) - a North-South body - and replaces a series of long-running peace funding packages that have operated in the region since 1995.
*This figure has been calculated from the total figure in Euros, using an exchange rate of £1:€1.16448, noting this will change over the Programme period.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-welcomes-eus-adoption-of-new-peace-and-reconciliation-programme-for-northern-ireland-and-ireland
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Northern Ireland Secretary meets young people in Belfast11/07/2022 13:33:00
Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara MP met with young people during his first visit to Belfast since his appointment.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Northern Ireland political parties11/07/2022 12:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara MP, has pledged to work tirelessly to restore the Stormont institutions.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland boosts integrated education in NI with £1.9m funding package06/07/2022 14:20:00
Secretary of State, Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP has made the £1.9m funding announcement during a visit to Lough View Integrated Primary School.
Northern Ireland Secretary signals plans to drive forward integration for a future-proofed NI23/06/2022 10:15:00
The UK Government will progress its vision for a more prosperous, integrated and opportunity-filled Northern Ireland at a three-day conference jointly hosted by Wilton Park and the Northern Ireland Office.
Identity and Language (NI) Bill: Second Reading Opening Speech08/06/2022 16:05:00
Text of the Second Reading Opening Speech for the Identity and Language (NI) Bill, delivered by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Caine.
UK Government acts on Identity and Language legislation for Northern Ireland25/05/2022 14:25:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will today (Wednesday 25 May) introduce legislation in Parliament that will deliver a balanced package of measures for Northern Ireland on identity and language.
Platinum Jubilee design competition launched in local primary schools24/05/2022 13:25:00
Primary schools across Northern Ireland are being offered the opportunity to take part in a unique competition to design a gift for Her Majesty the Queen as part of this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to outline way forward to address the legacy of the Troubles23/05/2022 10:33:00
The UK Government recently (Tuesday 17 May) introduced legislation that seeks to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.