Secretary of State welcomes Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and Government of Ireland

Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, said:

I welcome the Irish Government’s commitment to co-operate with the Omagh Bombing Inquiry through this memorandum of understanding.

This is a very positive step that will help enable the independent Inquiry to do its job and provide answers for families.

The Omagh bombing was a heinous atrocity committed by the Real IRA at a time when communities in Northern Ireland were looking forward to peace and stability.

It caused immense pain and suffering to the many families who lost loved ones and to those who were injured. They will always be in our thoughts.