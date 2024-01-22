Secretary of State's statement on the NI Executive Formation Deadline

The statement follows the expiry of the deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a speaker.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has said that he will act to protect public services after the parties failed to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.

Under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Organ and Tissue Donation) Act 2023, the deadline to elect a speaker to the Northern Ireland Assembly and put an Executive in place has now passed.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is now under a legal duty to call an Assembly election.

Mr Heaton-Harris recently stated: