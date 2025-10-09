Secure bed capacity

Laying the foundations of a more sustainable and resilient care system.

Plans for additional secure care capacity have been announced by Minister for Children and Young People Natalie Don-Innes.

There are currently 82 contracted secure places in Scotland provided by four independent charitable organisations– Rossie, Good Shepherd Centre, Kibble and St. Mary’s Kenmure.

In a statement to Parliament updating members on action taken to increase resilience in the system, the Minister confirmed that a new four-bed national contingency for Rossie is being developed and is intended to be operational by early December.

She also announced that the Scottish Government is working with Kibble to construct up to three new future-proofed four-bed houses. This additional capacity aims to respond to the evolving and complex needs of children and young people that Kibble cares for.

Ms Don-Innes said:

“Placing children in secure care, sometimes far from family, and often outwith their local community, is one of the most serious things that we as a society do. “That is why ensuring every child receives the care and protection they need in a safe, trauma-informed environment is so important. “This additional capacity signals our intent – shared with secure care providers and partner agencies – to have capacity to meet future need, without creating too many secure care places, which might not actually be needed in the longer term.”

Background

