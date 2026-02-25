Secure Care Statistics: 2024-25

An Official Statistics Publication

Secure Care Statistics for the year 2024-25 were published yesterday. Key findings include:

During 2024-25, 70 beds were available across four secure accommodation services in Scotland for those under the age of 18. This is a reduction from 78 beds in the previous two years and down from 84 beds between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

128 admissions to secure accommodation took place during 2024-25 – a 14% decrease from the previous year (149). This continues a longer-term trend in decreased admissions since 2016 (256).

136 discharges from secure accommodation took place during 2024-25 - a 9% decrease from the previous year (150) and the lowest number of discharges since 2017 (257).

During 2024-25, there were an average of 58 children in secure accommodation – down from an average of 60 children in 2023-24. There has been an overall decrease in the average number of children in secure care since 2020 (82).

On average, 53 children were from within Scotland (up 10% on 2023-24) and 6 were from outside Scotland (down 50% on 2023-24).

Emergency beds were used for a total number of 145 nights, the highest number of nights since 2020. In total, 12 residents used an emergency bed during the year

Background

This report is part of the Children’s Social Work Statistics publication series. The statistics include data collected from four secure care accommodation services in Scotland: Good Shepherd Secure Unit, Kibble Safe Centre, Rossie Secure Accommodation Services and St. Mary’s Kenmure. These figures relate to the reporting year 01 August 2024 to 31 July 2025.

Secure accommodation is a form of residential childcare that restricts the freedom of children under the age of 18 and which has been approved by Scottish Ministers for that purpose. It is for the small number of children who may be at significant risk to themselves, or others in the community, and whose needs and risks can only be managed in secure care’s controlled settings. It aims to be a nurturing environment that is able to address specific needs and behaviours whilst providing care, including health and education. There are various legal routes to secure care, but the majority of children are placed there via the children’s hearing system or the court.

The statistical publication is available with the Excel tables at the following link: Children's Social Work Statistics

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.