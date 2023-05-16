Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Secure Connected Places: Cyber Security Playbook launched
New guide will help UK communities innovate and build ‘smart cities’ while keeping data safe from cyber threats.
- keep ‘smart cities’ safe from cyber threats, as part of the government’s £2.6 billion National Cyber Strategy
- connected places use technology to collect data and improve public services such as transport, utilities and more - but this data is an attractive target to hostile actors, it’s important it remains protected
- developed with local councils, the Playbook helps communities continue to innovate and benefit from technology such as automated traffic management and smart environmental monitoring, while keeping their data safe
The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) has today (16 May 2023) launched the alpha Secure Connected Places Playbook for local authorities, a new resource offering practical and accessible support to improve the cyber security of their connected places, or ‘smart cities’, across the UK.
Connected places are communities that integrate information and communication technologies, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to collect and analyse data to deliver new services to the community and enhance the quality of living for citizens. These improvements feature across a wide array of areas, including key public services such as transportation, utilities and wider infrastructure.
Given the large amount data they collect, the interconnected nature of their systems, and the potential impact on local infrastructure, connected places can be attractive targets to hostile actors. This Playbook will help local authorities set a foundation to protect themselves against would-be cyber threats.
Created in collaboration with a group of local authorities, the alpha Playbook provides practical cyber security support as communities increase their use of innovative solutions, such as automated traffic and waste management systems, and smart environmental monitoring.
Minister for Cyber, AI, and Intellectual Property, Viscount Camrose, said:
Connected places offer enormous benefits for the entire country, not just through improved public services for our communities, but through new innovations which will unlock better-paid jobs and grow our economy.
We are already world leaders in cyber security, as demonstrated by through pioneering measures such as the Product Security Regime. It’s vital that this expertise carries over to the development of our connected places.
This Playbook will help do exactly that – offering practical and accessible support to local authorities as we work collaboratively to grow secure and sustainable connected places across the UK.
Designed to be accessible for those without a technical background, the alpha Playbook will help local authority teams who are working on connected places projects to get their cyber security foundations right and set a strong security culture in the process.
The alpha Playbook addresses several key cyber security challenges which local authorities face in the deployment of connected places technologies, including a resources on cyber security governance, risk management, procurement and supply chain security, as well as guidance on how to conduct threat analysis.
A diverse group of local authorities has contributed to its creation, ensuring it can address the diverse practical needs of communities across the country. The contributing authorities were:
- Bradford Metropolitan City Council
- Westminster City Council
- Dorset County Council
- Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council
- The South London Partnership
- Perth and Kinross Council
DSIT is committed to continuing its work with local authorities to ensure that the alpha Playbook continues to work for their practical needs. Today, DSIT is inviting applications from local authorities to participate in the next phase of the project, beta testing the alpha Playbook. This will involve an expanded cohort of 12 local authorities who will receive dedicated cyber security support to apply and refine the advice in the alpha Playbook. This will inform a beta version of the Playbook targeted for publication next year.
Feeding into the government’s National Cyber Strategy and complementing existing guidance published by the National Cyber Security Centre, the playbook helps cement the UK’s place as a global leader in secure and sustainable connected places.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secure-connected-places-cyber-security-playbook-launched
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
UK and Japan strengthen science and tech ties in Tokyo16/05/2023 12:10:00
UK and Japan yesterday signed a renewed science and technology deal, building on decades of close cooperation.
Top UK labs to receive new equipment and upgraded facilities from £103 million government fund15/05/2023 13:10:00
UK science and research facilities will receive £103 million for upgrading the UK’s world class research infrastructure and opening the doors for new breakthroughs.
Major broadband upgrade will benefit 12,000 Shropshire homes and businesses11/05/2023 13:10:00
Thousands of homes and businesses in Shropshire will benefit from high-speed full-fibre broadband after a £24 million government contract was awarded to Freedom Fibre.
Scottish residents and businesses to get major 4G boost thanks to £75 million investment03/05/2023 15:05:00
People living and working in the Lockerbie area in Scotland are to benefit from significantly improved mobile phone connectivity as the first UK government-funded rural mast upgrade is completed.
Starting gun fired on preparations for new product security regime02/05/2023 12:10:00
Countdown begins for new minimum security standards regime for all consumer products with internet connectivity.
UK to pilot use of innovative EO technology for public services28/04/2023 13:10:00
The Geospatial Commission pilot will see public sector bodies able to access and test high resolution Earth Observation (EO) data and services.
UK and India sign landmark research agreement27/04/2023 14:30:00
UK and India sign a landmark agreement on science, research and innovation at the UK-India Science and Innovation Council in Parliament, launching a raft of joint research programmes.
New Bill to crack down on rip-offs, protect consumer cash online and boost competition in digital markets25/04/2023 13:12:00
New powers unveiled aimed at boosting competition, clamping down on subscription traps and fake reviews.