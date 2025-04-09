Securing a successful future for the University of Dundee

Expert group convened to support institution.

A team of experts from across academia, industry and local and national government will be convened to advise on the future success of the University of Dundee and its impact across the city region.

Sir Alan Langlands, formerly Chief Executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England and the NHS in England, will chair the University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce. Sir Alan was also Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leeds.

The group will meet for the first time this month to develop recommendations which will support the future of the University and its role in the wider city region. The Taskforce will focus on key issues linked to the recovery of the University, such as its teaching offering and its research strengths in key fields such as the life sciences.

It will include representation from the University, Dundee City Council, business, trades unions, local further and higher education institutions and the Scottish Government.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

“We are establishing this Taskforce to ensure the University of Dundee has all the important advice and expertise needed to recover and build a strong, secure and sustainable future. “The impact of the University’s teaching and world-leading research is profound, and its success is interwoven with the success of the Dundee city region. Ministers are determined that the institution - with a vibrant community of staff and students at its heart - will thrive long into the future. “We will draw on the expertise of the Taskforce to identify credible solutions and do everything possible to protect the interests of current and future students and staff. We will take account of all potential sources of funding and support, and we will continue to carefully consider any further asks of Government.”

Sir Alan Langlands yesterday said:

“It is a privilege to chair the University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce, and to advise Ministers, the University, the Scottish Funding Council and the City on this important matter. “These are very challenging times for a great many universities. At its core Dundee is a great University in a great City, transforming people’s lives and life chances through education, research and innovation, and contributing so much to the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond. “The Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring its long term future and impact, and protecting the interests of students and staff provides a strong foundation for the work of the Taskforce.”

Professor Shane O’Neill, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, yesterday said:

“We welcome the announcement of the Strategic Advisory Taskforce and the appointment of Sir Alan Langlands as its Chair. “Sir Alan of course has a longstanding connection to the University of Dundee and a strong understanding of its importance to the city, Scotland and the wider higher education and research environment. “We are committed to engaging fully with the Taskforce to ensure the future success and sustainability of the University.”

Background

The Scottish Government has provided additional support for the universities sector this year totalling £25 million, on top of the £1.1 billion in the 2025-26 budget for university teaching and research.

The Scottish Funding Council has already provided £22 million to University of Dundee as support for liquidity, which is giving them the space and time to work through a plan for financial stability.

In addition to the advisory Taskforce, the Deputy First Minister is chairing a cross-Ministerial group to consider what further action the Scottish Government may be able to take to support the University as it continues to develop its Financial Recovery Plan.

The final membership of the Taskforce is currently being confirmed by the chair and will be announced in due course.

The Taskforce will advise the University, the Scottish Funding Council, Ministers and the City region. The University remains the legally responsible decision maker.

Sir Alan Langlands FRSE Hon FMedSci: