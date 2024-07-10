Welsh Government
|Printable version
Securing a Sustainable future for Wales’ cockle fishing heritage
New Legislation comes into force today [10 July] which help to ensure cockle fisheries in Wales remain environmentally sustainable and economically viable for the future
The Cockle Fishing Management and Permitting (Specified Area) (Wales) Order 2024 will simplify regulations and give the Welsh Government new tools to flexibly manage each cockle fishery in response to evidence about the health of the stock and the environment.
Cockle gathering has a long and well-documented history in Wales. In modern times its economic importance has increased, and it is now acknowledged as making an important contribution to the Welsh fishing industry.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said:
I am pleased to be able to announce the introduction of this new legislation which will help to ensure cockle fisheries in Wales remain environmentally sustainable and economically viable for the future.
Gatherers and local communities are proud of their heritage and this new legislation will promote cockle gathering as a legitimate and sustainable occupation for future generations.
This Order will have a positive impact on well-being by supporting economic growth through the continued operation of long-standing and historically important fisheries.
New checks on permit applications will ensure cockle gathering is undertaken by those with knowledge of how to work safely in intertidal environments.
Robust scientific evidence and flexible management will ensure exploitation of the cockle beds is sustainable in the long-term and does not impact the important intertidal habitats and species which live nearby.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/securing-sustainable-future-wales-cockle-fishing-heritage
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£3.7m additional funding to protect and preserve Wales’ national treasures10/07/2024 13:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing additional funding to ensure Wales’ cultural institutions are protected and preserved, with £3.2m earmarked this financial year for repairs to be carried out to both the National Museum Cardiff and National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
First Minister says the Welsh Government is focussed on ‘what matters most in people's daily lives’ as he announces legislative programme10/07/2024 11:15:00
The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, has today (Tuesday, July 9) set out his legislative priorities saying he wants to ensure the Welsh Government is building “an ambitious future for a fairer, stronger, greener Wales.”
Wales passes landmark Bill to introduce automatic registration of electors and to modernise electoral administration10/07/2024 10:15:00
The Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Bill, which was first introduced to the Senedd in October 2023, has today (09 July 2024) been passed by the Welsh Parliament.
New degree apprenticeships announced to help build the Wales of the future09/07/2024 12:05:00
Universities and Industry welcome launch of fully funded programmes up to four-years.
Partnership project provides over 62,000 essential items to people in need08/07/2024 13:15:00
Cwtch Mawr is Wales’ first multibank, which helps struggling families in Swansea.
Further support for teachers to boost roll out of the new curriculum04/07/2024 11:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.
Children encouraged to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge04/07/2024 10:05:00
Launching in libraries across Wales on Saturday 6 July, the Summer Reading Challenge is a free activity enabling young children to read for pleasure during the summer holidays.
Further support for teachers to boost roll out the new curriculum02/07/2024 14:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.