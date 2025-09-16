Scottish Government
Securing bus manufacturing jobs in Scotland
First Minister visits Alexander Dennis.
A package has been announced to support the retention of manufacturing jobs at Alexander Dennis in Scotland.
On a visit to the bus company’s site in Larbert, Falkirk, First Minister John Swinney confirmed approximately £4 million towards a furlough scheme until work can recommence.
To access this salary support funding, the company will need to provide evidence of sufficient orders to sustain its operations in Scotland.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“The Scottish Government wants to retain the manufacturing workforce of Alexander Dennis. My officials have discussed detailed terms with management and reached agreement on the principles of a company run furlough scheme.
“To access the Scottish Government funding, the company will need to provide evidence of orders that will enable its manufacturing to continue in Scotland. Although the details are commercially sensitive, I am aware Alexander Dennis is working hard to do that.
“This is intended to act as a bridge to a sustainable future for the company in Scotland. During this period, training will also be offered by Scottish Enterprise.
“It is essential we protect the skilled manufacturing jobs we need to build our transition to a green industrial economy.”
Alexander Dennis President and Managing Director Paul Davies yesterday said:
“We are deeply grateful for the Scottish Government’s commitment to preserving jobs, skills, and industrial capability in the region.
"This announcement marks a turning point. The Scottish Government’s support allows us to propose a new outcome to our statutory consultation.
"This has been made possible by collaboration, determination, and a shared belief in the value and future of domestic manufacturing.”
Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie yesterday said:
“This welcome announcement signals a strong commitment to supporting and retaining vital Scottish manufacturing expertise in an important, growing market.
“We’ve reached this outcome through partnership working at its best, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their dedication. Scottish Enterprise looks forward to working with the company to build a successful future in Scotland.”
Background
The Scottish Government has been working intensively with Alexander Dennis, trade unions, the wider public transport sector and the UK Government to secure the company’s future in Scotland.
Alexander Dennis has indicated its belief in its ability to obtain enough orders to keep manufacturing operations in Scotland. In a trade union ballot last week, staff voted 85% in favour of updated terms and conditions for the Scottish workforce.
The furlough scheme will be administered by Alexander Dennis with financial support from the Scottish Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/securing-bus-manufacturing-jobs-in-scotland/
