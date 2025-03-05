Securing the future of an independent Ukraine

First Minister commits to international solidarity.

First Minister John Swinney has pledged the support of the Scottish Government to “securing international solidarity” for the long-term future of an independent Ukraine.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament, he condemned Russia’s illegal, full-scale invasion and the subsequent three years of “barbaric” aggression that have followed, while commending Ukraine’s people for their fight to defend the independence, territorial integrity and security of their country.

Mr Swinney said that providing support and sanctuary for displaced Ukrainians continues to be a priority for the Scottish Government.

The First Minister warned that pausing military aid “can only run the risk of emboldening Russia”, stressing the United States must remain “steadfast” in its support for Ukraine alongside the United Kingdom Government, European allies and partners across the wider western world. He also accepted the case for peacekeeping forces to avert further conflict, subject to proper democratic scrutiny.

The First Minister said:

“Right now, today, as we stand here, men, women and children in Ukraine are putting their lives and their freedom on the line to defend their country and all of our democracies.

“My hope is that US and European leaders can once again find a way to speak with one voice on the matter of this conflict. There are no grey areas when one country chooses to send troops and tanks into the peaceful territory of another.

“My Government supports the approach of the United Kingdom Government, in committing to secure international solidarity in support of Ukraine’s long-term future. My Government remains committed to supporting Ukraine, until a just peace is secured – not a peace at any cost, which strips Ukraine of her sovereignty in wartime.

“Scotland’s approach, internationally, will continue to be led and guided by our compassion for Ukraine. Now, 25 years into the life of this modern Parliament, Scotland chooses to stand for democracy, for human rights and the rule of law, at home and among our courageous allies like Ukraine.

“These are the underpinnings of democracy, of prosperity, and of every freedom democracy provides. This is the solidarity among allies that will deliver Ukraine from Russia’s barbaric aggression, while protecting her heritage, her culture, and her social and economic future.

“Ukraine’s future, and her fate, is our future and our fate.”

Background

International solidarity to support Ukraine: First Minister's statement - 4 March 2025 - gov.scot