Securing Wales’ green future, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru is launched

The Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles officially launched the publicly-owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru today.

The company has been established to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, particularly onshore wind, on the wider Welsh public estate and maximise their value for the people of Wales.

The Trydan Gwyrdd team, based in Merthyr Tydfil, will be working alongside Natural Resources Wales to develop wind farms on the woodland estate. They will begin engaging with communities near initial sites at the earliest opportunity.

At the launch in Bryncynon, Jeremy Miles set out the Welsh Government’s long-term plans for a greener, more sustainable energy supply and decarbonisation and announced the publication of a Heat Strategy.

Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and the Welsh Language said:

There is no question that clean energy is central to a more prosperous Wales and a better future for our communities. I hope today’s announcements show how we will make the energy transition benefit Wales, both now and in the future. We are already making progress in offshore wind and today marks an important step in the right direction for onshore, and in particular large scale, Welsh owned onshore projects. There are enormous opportunities here. Owning our own renewables company on behalf of Wales will allow us not only to develop renewables in ways that fit with the natural environment but most importantly to provide us, and the people of Wales, with the ability to own the returns on what will be a significant investment. We have a long road ahead and we will not start generating income for Wales for some years – but the work to better secure our energy future starts today.

UK Government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

The people of Wales will benefit hugely from the sustainable, homegrown clean power from Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru. I look forward to working closely with the Welsh Government as we make Britain a clean energy superpower, including setting out the first steps of Great British Energy, boosting our energy independence and bring down bills for good.

Richard Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Trydan, said:

In Wales, we have a history of social collaboration and engagement, which Trydan will continue. for people to support more and faster deployment, the renewable sector will need to visibly embed benefits into local communities, invest more in Welsh and UK supply chains, and help residents and businesses worried about energy bills. Today we launch our engagement seeking to bring Welsh citizens with us on this exciting journey. Next, we’ll be reaching out to local communities to discuss very early plans associated with priority projects on the Welsh woodland estate. There are great professionals within the industry in Wales – I’m happy to have recruited several to work alongside me in Trydan – and we look forward to working with all key players, including communities, on strategic goals and on shaping our projects from their inception.

During the launch event at the Feel Good Factory in Bryncynon this morning, the Welsh Government also published its cross-Government Heat Strategy, setting out a roadmap for decarbonising the heating of homes, commercial properties and industry as part of its Net Zero commitments. With heating accounting for 50% of energy use in Wales, 75% of which is generated using fossil fuels, the strategy looks across homes, businesses, industry and the public sector at what each area will need to put in place to achieve a low carbon energy system.

One example being considered is whether warm water in old mine workings can be used to heat homes in former mining communities. This work is at a very early stage but the Coal Authority have produced detailed maps highlighting where there is potential accessible minewater and the Welsh Government will support them and identified local authorities in maximising the unintended opportunities from Wales’ coaling heritage to support the delivery of a net zero society.