Security and Defence Subcommittee MEPs visited Niger

A delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, led by the Chair Nathalie Loiseau (RE, FR), visited Niger from 31 October to 3 November.

The visit by the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) assessed the work of the EU’s EUCAP Sahel Niger Common Security and Defence Policy mission, a civilian capacity-building mission working to strengthen Niger’s internal security sector in the fight against significant security threats.

MEPs also sought to reinforce the importance of EU-Niger regional cooperation on security and defence, including in the context of growing Jihadism, regional instability, and the geopolitical fallout of the Russian war against Ukraine.

The Subcommittee Chair Nathalie Loiseau (RE, FR) was joined by five MEPs: David McAllister (EPP, DE); Arnaud Danjean (EPP, FR); Sven Simon (EPP, DE); Attila Ara-Kovács (S&D, HU); Javier Nart (RE, ES).

During a press briefing in Niamey on Thursday, she recently said:

“I would like to thank our Nigerien hosts for their warm welcome and open exchange on the strategic importance of EU-Niger partnership. We have focussed in particular on cooperation in the area of security and defence and the vital role that Niger plays in ensuring stability in a region where the threat of radical Jihadists and armed criminal traffickers is of growing concern. In particular, we assessed the important work carried out by EUCAP Sahel Niger in Niamey and the Agadez region and encouraged EUCAP to continue to ensure their support is backed up with essential equipment. “Likewise, we welcomed Niger’s request for further support in the military sector, which we agreed must include the provision of equipment to allow the Nigerien armed forces to strengthen their presence throughout the country and thereby continue to address Jihadists and criminal armed networks. The European Parliament will continue to support Niger in its commitment to democracy, stability and economic development, which is the basis for a sustainable security environment in the interests of its citizens and the wider Sahel.”

The delegation met with Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; Seini Oumarou, President of the National Assembly; Alkassoum Indattou, Minister of National Defence; Hassoumi Massoudou, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hamadou Adamou Souley, Minister of Interior and Decentralisation.

In Agadez, MEPs met with Governor of Agadez Magagi Maman Dada, President of the regional Council Mohamed Anacko, the Sultan of Aïr Oumarou Ibrahim Oumarou, as well as the representatives of EUCAP Sahel Niger’s regional office.

MEPs also met the respective heads of the EUCAP mission and the EU delegation in Niger, alongside international partners.

