Security and growth at the centre of the UK-Ireland Summit

National security, growth and energy security will be top of the agenda at the first annual UK-Ireland Summit tomorrow as the Prime Minister underscores the importance of delivering for the people of the UK.

Ensuring peace, prosperity and security in Europe and around the world will be at the heart of discussions with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the UK-Ireland Summit

Comes as new UK-Irish cooperation cuts red tape for offshore energy developers in the Irish and Celtic Seas – delivering greater economic security for the hardworking British people

New Irish investments, worth £185.5 million, set to see thousands of jobs created across the country

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister hosted 18 leaders in London on Sunday where he reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine and European security. As part of that commitment, tomorrow the two leaders will announce closer collaboration on energy security to harness the full potential of the Irish and Celtic seas.

Through a new data sharing arrangement, the UK and Irish governments will lay the groundwork for commercial developers to increase offshore energy by cutting red tape and minimising the burden of maritime and environmental consent processes for developers.

This will speed up developments and mobilise investments in offshore energy infrastructure.

This new collaboration will increase renewable energy production and enhance the UK’s energy security, delivering on this Government’s Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Energy security and national security are two sides of the same coin, that is why we must work with our allies and partners across the world to protect the hardworking British people from external factors driving up household bills. As our closest neighbour our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home. Now more than ever we must work with likeminded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister and Taoiseach will host a joint business roundtable with industry leaders and businesses across tech, finance, clean energy, manufacturing and construction from the UK and Ireland. The discussion will focus on potential opportunities for growth and investment, and how the UK and Ireland can work together to build an even more resilient and successful trading relationship. They will also discuss how both countries can work closer together on renewable energy, tech, AI and security.

As part of tomorrow’s summit, the UK has welcomed new Irish investments worth £185.5 million creating 2,540 jobs across the country from Version 1, Applegreen, Omniplex, Galvia, Buymedia, Uniquely, Walsh Mushrooms and PM Group. From Evesham to Edinburgh, new investments show confidence in the UK as an attractive place to invest and delivers on the government’s Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth.

The UK will also announce that W.H. Davis, part of Buckland Group, has won a £100 million contract with Irish Rail supporting their investment in railway infrastructure in Ireland.

Ireland is the UK’s 6th largest trading partner with the trading relationship worth nearly £80 billion last year across sectors including renewable energy, life sciences, creative industries and tech.

Tomorrow’s events follow a cultural reception hosted by the Prime Minister and Taoiseach this evening, with representatives from both the UK and Ireland showcasing the world-class talent on both sides of the Irish sea.

After the summit, the Prime Minister will travel to a defence company to meet employees and apprentices working in the national security sector.

Visit comes after the Prime Minister’s landmark announcement made last week on increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027.

In 2023-24, defence spending supported over 430,000 jobs across the UK, the equivalent to one in every 60, with 16,900 in the North West.