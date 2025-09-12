Security delivered for working people as UK-US ties strengthened with new Google Cloud partnership for classified information sharing

UK – US defence and security ties enhanced through major deal with Google Cloud – delivering the Government’s Plan for Change.

UK Armed Forces enter new phase of operational readiness with £400 million investment

Comes ahead of the historic second State Visit of the US President that will deliver economic growth and security for working people.

Deal delivers a key recommendation from the Strategic Defence Review for a digitally integrated force.

Working people will be more secure as the UK Armed Forces prepare for the new era of threats with a major deal with Google Cloud for the latest security technology - strengthening collaboration between the UK and US.

The partnership means that the latest technology developed by Google Cloud, including AI, data analytics, and cyber security, will be used by defence intelligence and national security specialists to share secure information between our partners and outcompete our adversaries.

The Ministry of Defence helped secure the £400 million contract, which will strengthen secure communication links between the UK and US, in addition to the extensive intelligence and security partnership our two countries already share.

This delivers a key recommendation from the Strategic Defence Review for a digitally integrated service, providing resilient and secure networks.

The deal has already led to millions of pounds of inward investment from Google Cloud, who will recruit a specialist dedicated team in the UK to manage the technology. This is the latest example of how the government is expanding the UK’s defence capabilities to create economic growth and make the nation feel more secure in their everyday lives – delivering on the priorities of the Plan for Change.

This comes ahead of the US President’s historic second state visit to the UK, where he and the Prime Minister will further enhance the strong ties shared between two countries to grow our economies and strengthen our special relationship in a more uncertain world.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Today’s investment shows how defence is an engine for growth, supporting highly skilled UK jobs and a vibrant British tech start-up ecosystem. Secure, seamless communication with our allies is crucial for national security and Google Cloud’s investment will build up our world-leading secret tech for the future. The deal also delivers on the Strategic Defence Review, helping us develop the latest digital technology to counter our adversaries.

This project builds on the Strategic Defence Review, which recommends the UK Armed Forces rapidly modernise, embrace the latest technology and stand steadfast with our allies including the US.

This asset will help us outmatch hostile actors, who we have seen attempt to cause chaos for working people by disrupting their everyday lives, including by trying to steal sensitive information and launching targeted cyber campaigns.

The technology has strict data sovereignty and security controls, ensuring that the MOD’s critical data remains under direct UK control.

General Sir James Hockenhull KBE ADC Gen, Commander, Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, UK MOD, said:

The Ministry of Defence is committed to utilising next-generation technology and AI to enhance our operational capabilities and ensure the security of the United Kingdom. This partnership is a critical component of our digital transformation strategy, and we are pleased to partner with Google Cloud to deliver a secure and resilient cloud environment for our highly sensitive data.

Tara Brady, EMEA President, Google Cloud, said: