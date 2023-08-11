Home Office
Security Minister in India to discuss shared threats
Tom Tugendhat is in New Delhi discussing the UK and India's joint work to fight extremism and will travel to Kolkata for G20 anti-corruption talks on Saturday.
The UK’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.
During a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi yesterday, Minister Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism.
The £95,000 investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint extremism task force.
Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, said:
The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place.
A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes.
Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence.
Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 anti-corruption ministerial, which will take place on Saturday 12 August, Minister Tugendhat will visit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud. He will also meet with the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.
The UK government recently launched a fraud strategy, which includes a new National Fraud Squad who will work with local forces, international partners – including the CBI – and the UK intelligence community to ensure that callous fraud cells are shut down.
At the G20, Minister Tugendhat will emphasise the UK’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, which undermines national security and global prosperity.
The G20 discussion will compliment work already underway by the UK government to deliver a new UK anti-corruption strategy.
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said:
The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe.
Our migration and mobility relationship is a pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which also includes ensuring a free and open Indo Pacific, and tackling the biggest challenges facing the world around climate and health. This is a partnership for now, including India’s G20 Presidency, and for the future.
