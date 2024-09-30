Security Minister Speech at the International Security Expo 2024

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, delivered a speech on 25 September 2024 at the International Security Expo, an annual event for security professionals.

"It is a pleasure, and a privilege, to join you today at this year’s International Security Expo – ISE. I’ve dashed back from my party conference in Liverpool to be here.

I think it’s fair to say that there’s a slightly different vibe here than there was there! I’ve not yet been lobbied by anybody dressed as a badger, though who knows what the morning may bring! I’m also, I may regret saying this, I’m less conscious that I might be heckled here, though again, let’s see what the morning may bring!

Regardless of that, I am pleased to be here, because this is an extraordinary event, with impressive exhibits and impressive people.

Along with showcasing the very best our security sector has to offer, it also provides an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the sector, the incredible work it does to protect our nation and contribute to our national prosperity.

Now for ministers, coming to such industry events is invaluable, not least because some ministers take on briefs that they don’t know much about. But I can tell you, that I took on my appointment in July, confident that I had a well-developed understanding of how our security services work: a deep knowledge of the South American drug trade and significant insights into efforts combating serious organised crime.

But then it’s amazing what you can pick up watching Spooks, Narcos and Line of Duty! Although, looking at some of the audience, I might have been better off watching The Sweeney!

Anyway, I’m following in the footsteps of my predecessor, Tom Tugendhat who was here a year ago as Security Minister. Tom and I have an unusual relationship as politicians on different sides of the divide, in that we actually get on well!

[…]

But seriously, it is a huge pleasure to be here and I am very grateful to the organisers, NineteenGroup, for putting together what is an excellent programme, with over 300 companies exhibiting and over 10,000 delegates participating.

This year’s ISE is a must-attend event for both the government and for the security sector. I am here because I want to take this opportunity to affirm that it is a priority for the government to build a closer, deeper, and enduring partnership with the security industry. This vital relationship, between government and the security sector, is essential to strengthen both our national security and our economic prosperity.

Two sides of the same coin.

And we know, in this room, that you can’t have one without the other. Because the threats and challenges we face are more complex and more interchangeable than ever before.

And that means we simply cannot afford to be anything other than completely aligned in our response. Government, law enforcement, industry, we need the whole security ecosystem working together.

I am already well versed in, and thankful for, what the UK security sector does in developing world-class technologies and capabilities to meet the security demands in an ever-changing world.

Whether it’s the latest detection systems to protect our borders, sophisticated screening devices to secure our large public spaces, or cutting-edge facial recognition technologies to identify criminal behaviour.

These capabilities, and many more besides, have, rightly, helped to position the sector as a global export leader, and one that plays an increasingly important role in not only ensuring that people are kept safe, but by making a very significant contribution to the UK’s wider economic growth.

We see that with the security sector directly employing around 148,000 people here in the UK. And it’s thanks to your ingenuity, drive, and hard graft that, over the last 10 years, turnover has grown by 189%, and exports by 228%.

And it’s also why, last year, your sector achieved a £23.4 billion turnover and contributed £12.2 billion in value added to the UK economy.

And, the most recent statistics show £9.8 billion in export sales – it is an absolutely fantastic achievement and one that I am very proud to champion as Security Minister.

But let’s not stop there. I believe we are still in the foothills of what the security sector can achieve, and that the sky’s the limit for further growth, and the opportunity to cement our position as global leaders.

And whilst I am acutely aware that industry, like government, continues to face a tight fiscal environment, as well as an ever more competitive international marketplace, there are 4 reasons why the fundamentals for long-term growth remain strong:

First, there’s our world leading universities and renowned scientific and engineering base. In the field of AI alone, the UK ranks third for private capital investment after the US and China, as well as accounting for around half of all European capital investment in AI.

Second, our outstanding military, police, and security services are – rightly – recognised as being among the very best internationally, and they are in near constant demand to help train and equip their counterparts right around the globe.

Third, we are home to one of the world’s 2 largest financial centres, as well as benefiting from a judicial system renowned for fairness and stability – both vital ingredients for capital investment.

Fourth, there is the economic growth and prosperity mission that sits at the heart of this government, and which will inform every major policy and investment decision we take over the course of this parliament.

This government’s ambition is to work with you to develop a world leading, a further world leading UK security industry. We understand the compound gains of increasing revenue and global market share, leading to greater capacity and growth in the critical technologies are key to our long-term prosperity.

And the Home Secretary and I, want the Home Office to be an economic growth department, partnering with you, to boost our economy and develop the industries of tomorrow.

Let me tell you about some of the early actions I have taken to support our security sector, and speak candidly about what more that I think we need to do.

In my first few weeks, I visited Farnborough International Airshow. I met with a number of UK companies and am working to strengthen our relationships with our partners in ADS, and the Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community, RISC.

Farnborough is an example of the strong export position the UK has won for itself. The event saw the best the UK’s aviation and security sectors have to offer. 51 countries were represented, and £13 billion of deals were announced. This was a phenomenal achievement, and other UK events like ISE, and the Security and Policing exhibition in March, will hopefully provide similar opportunities.

But there is also more we can be doing internationally. That is why I have tasked my officials to draw up plans to visit key priority export countries over the coming months.

I’ll be out there, batting for you, and will take every opportunity to engage with my international partners, to promote the best this country has to offer in terms of innovative security solutions.

I want to leverage everything available to us, including ministerial and senior government-to-government engagements, to help build and sustain that international demand. I will champion your sector with all of our potential partners. But I need you to provide me with the sales pitch!

So, I want you to write to my officials in the Joint Security and Resilience Centre – JSaRC; visit the JSaRC stand on the exhibition floor here today, tell us about your product, services, and capabilities, and what sets your solution apart from the rest.

If there are barriers, we want to know about them.

If you are already partnering with our police, fire services, Border Force, or other front-line professionals, then even better!

And examples of collaboration do not need to resemble something dreamt up by Q in a James Bond film! Take, Riven, for example. A wonderfully simple, yet elegant, solution to a mundane problem every organisation faces; how to boost efficiency and free up staff time. Riven uses next-generation AI to provide GDPR compliant auto-redaction services for over half of the UK’s police forces when they are submitting their cases to the CPS. The AI performs the task in minutes rather than hours and days than if being done manually, freeing up vital police resource elsewhere.

I am keen to showcase many more examples of government and industry collaboration at events like these going forward. So, help me to help you!

I want to galvanise my department and partners across government so that we are joined up on this mission ahead. That means working closely with our colleagues in DBT and UK Defence and Security Exports to deliver a genuinely whole of government approach.

I have briefed my Home Office ministerial colleagues to highlight the contribution security SMEs make to the UK economy.

My ministerial colleagues lead on policing, fire, migration and borders. They too will be champions for this important sector of our economy, especially when they travel abroad to meet with their counterparts.

And I’ve agreed to co-chair the Security and Resilience Growth Partnership alongside Dame Julie Kenny to co-ordinate support, refine requirements, and shape strategic priorities across the sector.

As I’ve mentioned, our operational partners, whether it’s our intelligence services, fire fighters, or police forces, are held in high regard around the world.

So, when they travel overseas to train and advise their peers, there’s an opportunity for them to help support UK industry too.

For too long we have been reticent in following up on our training and capacity building efforts by promoting long-term UK industry solutions.

That needs to change.

Therefore, our new message to all our international partners is simple: UK industry provides world-leading security services and capabilities that will give you the edge.

And we won’t be shy in saying it.

And my message to all of you is equally simple – work with us and inform us.

The effort to strengthen national security must be a partnership, and I will continue to emphasise close industry engagement as we develop our collective strategies, policies, and capabilities.

Before I finish, I’d like to mention a couple of familiar faces I see here today, namely Figen Murray and Dame Julie Kenny, who have both worked tirelessly to improve our security and raise standards.

Earlier this month, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill was brought before Parliament. Most of us have come to know this Bill as ‘Martyn’s Law’, in honour of Figen’s son, Martyn Hett, who tragically died in 2017, along with 21 victims, in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Figen, you are an inspiration, you have been the driving force behind the bill, and I am incredibly grateful to you and to everyone in your team who has worked so hard to campaign for this important legislation.

It is designed to strengthen public safety by improving protective security and preparedness at public events and venues. It is the first of its kind internationally, but we know that other countries are watching the progress of this policy with interest.

Figen, thank you.

Dame Julie Kenny, I’ve known Dame Julie Kenny for many years, and I’m proud to count her as close colleague as we work together to seek to strengthen the collaboration between government and industry.

Julie, I’m looking forward to working with you, and your team at RISC. I look forward to what I am sure will be a very fruitful and constructive partnership.

Thank you, Julie Kenny, for all of your great work as well.

So, to conclude, I want to say again how much of a privilege it is to be here at ISE. And as the new government pursues change, we do so with a clear understanding that a better society can only be built if the foundations are strong.

And I cannot emphasise enough that this vital relationship – between government and the security sector – is, essential to strengthen both our national security and our economic prosperity.

Two sides of the same coin.

That’s why I’m here with you today, to offer the security sector an opportunity to build that deep and enduring partnership.

We all know there is a lot to do. Today’s threat picture is as complex as overcrowded, both at home and abroad. The demand for a joined-up response is therefore greater than it has ever been.

And that is why I am determined to work with you in that shared endeavour, to unlock the enormous potential of this sector, and, ultimately, make our country and its citizens safer and more prosperous.

Thank you.