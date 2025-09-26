Seeing the bigger picture: How satellite data shapes Met Office forecasts

Weather shapes everything from our daily routines to the resilience of national infrastructure. That’s why accurate, reliable meteorological observations are more crucial than ever.

The Met Office provides the UK and the world with robust, science-based data and weather intelligence to keep people safe and able to make informed decisions. A cornerstone of this provision is through our use of satellite observations from space.

Here, we explain the sorts of data and information we collect from space and how these observations are made.

The role of satellites in modern meteorology

Satellites have revolutionised weather forecasting. Since the launch of the first meteorological satellite, TIROS, in 1960, satellite imagery has become a familiar sight on television and in weather apps. These images are not just for show, they are the backbone of modern weather prediction, providing a global perspective that surface-based observations alone cannot match.

The Met Office works with a range of satellites, both geostationary and polar orbiting, to collect a continuous stream of data about the atmosphere, oceans, and land surfaces. This data is essential for accurate weather forecasts, climate monitoring, and emergency response. Around three quarters of existing weather forecast accuracy is as a result of data from satellites.

Types of satellites and their functions

Geostationary satellites

Geostationary satellites orbit the Earth at an altitude of around 35,800 km, remaining fixed over the equator. Because they rotate at the same rate as the Earth, they provide an unbroken series of images of the same region. The Met Office contributes to the European EUMETSAT-operated Meteosat satellite system, which is ideally positioned over the Greenwich meridian to observe weather systems affecting the UK and Europe. These satellites are invaluable for tracking the development and movement of weather systems in real time.

Polar orbiting satellites

Polar orbiting satellites, such as the European Metop and US NOAA satellites, fly much closer to the Earth, typically at 850 km altitude. They orbit from pole to pole, scanning wide swathes of the atmosphere and providing high-resolution measurements. Each part of the Earth is observed at least twice daily, and the sun-synchronous orbits ensure that observations are made at the same local time each day. This consistency is vital for monitoring changes over time and for feeding data into numerical weather prediction models.

What do satellites actually measure?

Satellite imagery

Satellites provide images in both the visible and infrared parts of the spectrum. Visible images, similar to what the human eye would see, are useful during daylight hours. Infrared imagery, on the other hand, allows us to observe the atmosphere at night and to measure the temperature of cloud tops and the Earth’s surface. Met Office Science teams also develop specialised satellite imagery by combining data from multiple satellite channels, enabling us to identify and monitor specific meteorological features with greater precision.

