NCFE
|Printable version
Seeking swift solutions: reflections from my first ever challenge event
Colleges and innovators recently came together to tackle challenges in the health and care sector through rapid, collaborative problem‑solving. The Newcastle-based event encouraged fresh thinking and quick learning across all involved. Here, Gray Mytton, Assessment Innovation Manager at NCFE, reflects on the value of this approach.
I recently took part in my first innovation challenge event, hosted by Newcastle College in partnership with NCFE, the Innovation Super Network, and several local North East colleges. The day brought together educators and technology specialists to explore current issues within the health and care sector and to work quickly and collaboratively towards potential solutions.
For me, it was a chance to see this innovation method of the challenge event in practice and understand how it could support our work here at NCFE as an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning.
What is a challenge event?
Challenge events are structured, time‑bound workshops designed to bring people together to solve a shared problem. They give participants a common focus and an open environment to collaborate, experiment, and think differently.
A typical challenge event involves the following activities:
- identifying and exploring a real issue in the sector
- generating ideas that could address it
- developing early‑stage solutions together
- sharing, refining and learning from each other’s thinking.
This approach helps organisations to collaborate, share expertise, and test emerging ideas without heavy investment. It supports a “fail fast” mentality by showing rapidly what might work, what needs refining, and what isn’t viable.
In sectors like health and care – where needs evolve quickly and solutions often rely on collaboration – challenge events provide a valuable space to build shared understanding and accelerate progress.
Identifying issues and seeking swift solutions
At NCFE, we’re committed to shaping smarter learning and seeking out ways that innovation can continue to push the sector forward. I wanted to understand how challenge events could support us in this ambition, and whether this approach could bring value to our colleagues and partners. So – what did I learn on the day?
The most notable thing was the speed at which we moved from identifying issues to creating potential solutions. In just half a day, we worked through ideas that some organisations could have spent weeks or months discussing. While any solution still needs to be built, tested and evaluated, this method offers a strong starting point.
Another key insight for me was the importance of solution owners. These are the people who take ideas back into their organisations and champion them. They keep the momentum going, build connections, and help turn ideas into meaningful action. With “collaboration not competition” emerging as a clear theme of the day, the role of solution owners felt just as important as any technology on display.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/seeking-swift-solutions-reflections-from-my-first-ever-challenge-event/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
How vocational qualifications can narrow the SEND and disadvantage gap30/01/2026 16:15:00
In user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, there’s a saying: “essential for some, beneficial to all, harmful to none.” It describes accessibility features intended for users with disabilities that also improve usability for all.
The numbers (and stories) behind the Education and Early Years T Level26/01/2026 11:15:00
As one of the first of its kind to be launched, the Education and Early Years T Level has always been a flagship subject for the qualification. Now in its sixth year, we take a closer look at how it has impacted students, providers and employers, as well as the wider technical education landscape.
Nominations open for national awards celebrating further education excellence20/01/2026 09:15:00
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.
Celebrating the FE learners leading change at the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards14/01/2026 10:15:00
In December 2025, the House of Lords provided a fitting backdrop for the Good for Me, Good for FE Awards, bringing together learners, college staff, and sector partners to celebrate the powerful social impact being driven by further education.
Why we must protect pathways into social work careers09/01/2026 14:15:00
Learners studying Level 3 Health and Social Care qualifications go on to a wide range of destinations, in both employment and higher education.
Family Gateway: From lived experience to accredited excellence08/01/2026 15:15:15
Family Gateway are a North East based charity who work to improve the lives of people in their local community and across the wider region.
Social Impact Fund: Helping grassroots ice hockey grow through community funding08/01/2026 11:05:00
Billingham Ice Hockey Club has a proven track record of developing players of all abilities and age groups, with players selected for England Junior National Teams and GB Junior Programmes.
Centre stories: How Queen Katherine Academy is helping every pupil achieve with NCFE V Certs28/11/2025 14:15:00
At Queen Katherine Academy in Peterborough, NCFE V Certs are proving to be a powerful way to help every pupil achieve their potential.