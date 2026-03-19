Seized criminal assets support 1.4 million young people to date

Additional £26 million for CashBack for Communities projects.

Thousands more young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in antisocial behaviour and crime will be supported by an additional £26 million of CashBack for Communities funding.

CashBack uses money recovered from seized criminal assets and reinvests it into communities. The funding supports young people by providing safe spaces, training and free activities that build confidence and skills, while also addressing issues that could lead to harm before they develop.

In this latest round of funding a record 51 projects will share up to £26 million – bringing the total amount paid out to CashBack to £156 million since it began in 2008, with more than 1.4 million young people supported so far.

New projects include Scran Academy, a catering social enterprise that runs a community café in Pilton, Edinburgh. Working with local schools, youth workers, social workers and the police, the project has been awarded funding to help young people aged 11–25 learn catering and customer service skills and gain work experience in a busy community space.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“CashBack for Communities turns the proceeds of crime into life-changing opportunities for the thousands of young people who take part in projects across Scotland every year.

“Seeing the fantastic work of Scran Academy first hand and meeting the young people benefitting from projects like this, is exactly why investment in the CashBack programme matters.

“Since 2008, CashBack has had a transformational impact on young people’s lives. This unique initiative underlines our commitment to support Scotland’s young people to live full, healthy lives and to help address some of the underlying causes of crime and antisocial behaviour in our communities.”

Will Bain, CEO of Scran, said:

“We’re thrilled to be part of the CashBack for Communities fund. Too often we talk about young people as a problem, but at Scran Academy what we see every day is pure potential, just waiting for the right chance. This fund will help unlock that potential, creating the relationships, experiences and opportunities that allow young people to shape their own futures. Every young person, no matter their background or barrier, deserves that chance, and we need a Scotland that offers it. Because the truth is, young people are never the problem; they are the solution.”

Background

Phase 7 of the CashBack for Communities programme will run from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029 with an increased overall programme budget of up to £26 million.

Since 2008 CashBack for Communities has invested £156 million and supported around 1.4 million young people across all 32 local authorities in Scotland.

Organisations to benefit from the latest funding round are:

Aberdeen Foyer

Aberlour Child Care Trust

Access to Industry

Action for Children

Barmulloch Community Development Company Limited

Barnardo's

basketballscotland Limited

Bethany Christian Trust

Big Hearts Community Trust

British Red Cross Society

Burnfoot Community Futures

Calman Trust

Celtic FC Foundation

Citadel Youth Centre SCIO

Community Volunteers Enabling You (COVEY) Ltd

Cothrom Ltd

Crimestoppers Trust

Cumnock Juniors Community Enterprise

Eden Court Highlands

Edinburgh Food Social CIC

Edinburgh Young Carers

Eildon West Youth Hub

Elgin Youth Development Group

Hot Chocolate Trust

Impact Arts (Projects) Ltd

Kirkcaldy YMCA

Live Music Now Scotland

Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project

musicALL

Ocean Youth Trust (Scotland)

Partick Thistle Charitable Trust

Passion4Fusion

Perth Autism Support SCIO

Pilton Youth & Children's Project

Police Scotland

Rangers Charity Foundation SCIO

Rural & Urban Training Scheme Limited

Scottish Sports Futures

Scottish Youth Dance (YDance)

Scran Academy SCIO

St Paul's Youth Forum

Starcatchers Productions Limited

Station House Media Unit

Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland

The Anchor SCIO

The Larder West Lothian

The National Autistic Society

Ukrainian St Mary's Trust Limited

Under The Trees

YoMo (Young Movers)

Youth Scotland

Final funding award amounts will be available from early April on https://cashbackforcommunities.org/