Scottish Government
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Seized criminal assets support 1.4 million young people to date
Additional £26 million for CashBack for Communities projects.
Thousands more young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in antisocial behaviour and crime will be supported by an additional £26 million of CashBack for Communities funding.
CashBack uses money recovered from seized criminal assets and reinvests it into communities. The funding supports young people by providing safe spaces, training and free activities that build confidence and skills, while also addressing issues that could lead to harm before they develop.
In this latest round of funding a record 51 projects will share up to £26 million – bringing the total amount paid out to CashBack to £156 million since it began in 2008, with more than 1.4 million young people supported so far.
New projects include Scran Academy, a catering social enterprise that runs a community café in Pilton, Edinburgh. Working with local schools, youth workers, social workers and the police, the project has been awarded funding to help young people aged 11–25 learn catering and customer service skills and gain work experience in a busy community space.
Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:
“CashBack for Communities turns the proceeds of crime into life-changing opportunities for the thousands of young people who take part in projects across Scotland every year.
“Seeing the fantastic work of Scran Academy first hand and meeting the young people benefitting from projects like this, is exactly why investment in the CashBack programme matters.
“Since 2008, CashBack has had a transformational impact on young people’s lives. This unique initiative underlines our commitment to support Scotland’s young people to live full, healthy lives and to help address some of the underlying causes of crime and antisocial behaviour in our communities.”
Will Bain, CEO of Scran, said:
“We’re thrilled to be part of the CashBack for Communities fund. Too often we talk about young people as a problem, but at Scran Academy what we see every day is pure potential, just waiting for the right chance. This fund will help unlock that potential, creating the relationships, experiences and opportunities that allow young people to shape their own futures. Every young person, no matter their background or barrier, deserves that chance, and we need a Scotland that offers it. Because the truth is, young people are never the problem; they are the solution.”
Background
Phase 7 of the CashBack for Communities programme will run from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029 with an increased overall programme budget of up to £26 million.
Since 2008 CashBack for Communities has invested £156 million and supported around 1.4 million young people across all 32 local authorities in Scotland.
Organisations to benefit from the latest funding round are:
- Aberdeen Foyer
- Aberlour Child Care Trust
- Access to Industry
- Action for Children
- Barmulloch Community Development Company Limited
- Barnardo's
- basketballscotland Limited
- Bethany Christian Trust
- Big Hearts Community Trust
- British Red Cross Society
- Burnfoot Community Futures
- Calman Trust
- Celtic FC Foundation
- Citadel Youth Centre SCIO
- Community Volunteers Enabling You (COVEY) Ltd
- Cothrom Ltd
- Crimestoppers Trust
- Cumnock Juniors Community Enterprise
- Eden Court Highlands
- Edinburgh Food Social CIC
- Edinburgh Young Carers
- Eildon West Youth Hub
- Elgin Youth Development Group
- Hot Chocolate Trust
- Impact Arts (Projects) Ltd
- Kirkcaldy YMCA
- Live Music Now Scotland
- Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project
- musicALL
- Ocean Youth Trust (Scotland)
- Partick Thistle Charitable Trust
- Passion4Fusion
- Perth Autism Support SCIO
- Pilton Youth & Children's Project
- Police Scotland
- Rangers Charity Foundation SCIO
- Rural & Urban Training Scheme Limited
- Scottish Sports Futures
- Scottish Youth Dance (YDance)
- Scran Academy SCIO
- St Paul's Youth Forum
- Starcatchers Productions Limited
- Station House Media Unit
- Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland
- The Anchor SCIO
- The Larder West Lothian
- The National Autistic Society
- Ukrainian St Mary's Trust Limited
- Under The Trees
- YoMo (Young Movers)
- Youth Scotland
Final funding award amounts will be available from early April on https://cashbackforcommunities.org/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/seized-criminal-assets-support-1-4-million-young-people-to-date/
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