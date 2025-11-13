Seizures of dangerous products in Wales

The horror stories of spikes holding dollies heads on, finger slicing entrapment hazards and house fire starting electrical goods are not a thing of the past. Dangerous products are still present in the marketplace.

The most recent and high-profile example is the craze for 'Labubu' dolls.

Unscrupulous traders have looked to cash in, by copying the design and trademarks of the products and charging significantly lower prices than the official products but have not undergone the safety and quality checks that the legitimate products are subject to.

These dolls are then distributed via the internet often from foreign online marketplaces, or via the 'man in a white van' to unsuspecting retailers.

The toys aren't traceable back to the supplier or manufacturer if they are found to be unsafe or when a consumer complains about the quality, or more importantly, the safety of the product, and the subsequent seizure and investigation by Trading Standards.

Other than the fact that these dolls are counterfeit, they have severe safety implications. The dolls don't bear warnings or other required labelling, or the warnings that are present is contradictory. Small parts, such as eyes, come away easily, presenting choking hazards to small children. Arms and legs of the dolls that come away easily have been found to have been fixed on with spikes. Laboratory tests have found that examples have five times the permitted level of phthalate - a substance that has been linked to potential health problems.

Since reports of the dangers of these products first started to be received in May and June 2025 Trading Standards across Wales have seized 7,308 fake 'Labubu' dolls and there seems no sign of these seizures slowing in the run up to Christmas.

But it is not just toys, that Trading Standards keep an eye out for. Trading Standards continue to sample and test all types of household goods.

In 2024, Trading Standards Wales members carried out a survey into Christmas lights from a variety of outlets and including national chains and independent retailers. 38 products were tested and four failed, two on plug safety and a further two on markings.

Halloween product testing occurs regularly, TS authorities submit examples of toys and costumes for the presence of heavy metals in make ups, the flammability of facemasks, and small parts, sharp edges and entrapment hazards in props.

Electronic devices powered by battery have caused concern amongst consumers and government organisations. The batteries that power these products and the devices used to charge them have been known to cause catastrophic fires, this includes batteries and chargers for e-bikes, phones, laptops, and tablets.

Very often these products may be bought from high street retailers, but they in turn have often bought from online marketplaces which are difficult to monitor and are based abroad. Supply chains are becoming even more complex and sophisticated. Traders now source from all over the world.

Huge seizures from massive rabbit warren like warehouses and importers have been undertaken by Trading Standards, where thousands of non-compliant products have been taken, awaiting investigation, testing and ultimately likely destruction.

The availability of cheap imports is too tempting for both retailers and consumers, particularly in the run up to the Christmas season, but these products can present serious hazards and may have a hidden cost that is too high to bear.

(Source: Trading Standards Wales, 11 November 2025)

For more information on the safety of goods, see the guides in the 'Product safety' section of this website.