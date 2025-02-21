Homeless Link
Select Committee declares a Rough Sleeping Emergency
The Select Committee covering the work of the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government has published a report on rough sleeping which describes the situation as a national shame.
The committee took evidence from, amongst others, Sophie Boobis, Homeless Link’s Head of Policy and Research. And the committee has agreed with many of Homeless Link’s recommendations.
Most specifically the committee is calling for reform to the homelessness services funding system. In a letter to the Minister, the committee says:
“To address this, the Government must review the way it funds support to councils for tackling rough sleeping to ensure they have a funding stream which is sufficient and allows them to plan ahead.
We believe it would be more cost-effective to have a smaller number of longer-term funding streams than continuing with the current situation of short term top-ups during times of the most acute pressure, as with the Rough Sleeping Winter Pressures funding.
As part of this the Government should:
- Review current funding streams for tackling rough sleeping and reform these to ensure that they are long-term and streamlined rather than having multiple, short-term pots; and
- Review the impact of the provisions of the Autumn budget more generally on the ability of councils and charities to effectively tackle rough sleeping, for instance any additional burdens faced by the increases in National Insurance Contributions.”
This recommendation is closely aligned to Homeless Link’s Breaking the Cycle Campaign.
The committee also called for
- Improvements in renters rights.
- Reviewing levels of welfare assistance
- Prioritising prevention
- Building more social and genuinely affordable homes
- Restoring funding for supported housing services
- Reassessing local connection and priority need
- Making the 56 day move on period for asylum seekers a permanent change
- Investigate expanding Housing First
Responding to the publication of the Select Committee’s letter, Sophie Boobis said:
“This is an insightful and honest assessment of the current situation and the challenges the government is facing. But it also shows us that the solutions to prevent and end homelessness are available."
"Reforming the way the homelessness sector is funded is the foundation on which all efforts can be based. Homeless Link was pleased to see that the evidence we presented on behalf of member organisations across the country has been listened to, and we look forward to working with the select committee and the Inter-Ministerial Group on Tackling Homelessness, to address this issue once and for all.”
You can read the full letter from the Select Committee to the Minister here.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/select-committee-declares-a-rough-sleeping-emergency/
