Selection Questionnaire: NEPO207 Building Construction Works
NEPO has issued an online Selection Questionnaire as the first stage of a two-stage process for a new solution covering the provision of building construction works.
The resulting solution will provide public sector organisations with access to contractors providing a diverse range of construction works including but not limited to:
New build and/or extensions and/or improvements and/or renovations/refurbishment of:
- Schools
- Libraries and Leisure Facilities
- Civic Buildings
- Historic Buildings
- Universities and Further/Higher Education establishments
- Health care buildings
- Housing
- Commercial buildings
Due to the diverse complexities attributed within the remit of construction works, it is anticipated there may be a requirement for work to include additional construction disciplinary expertise including civil engineering, infrastructure and demolition works.
The closing date for receipt of completed Selection Questionnaires is Noon Friday 4th November 2022.
It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 1st April 2023 and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the UK.
Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more and express an interest. https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=85b9ae7f-dd40-ed11-8119-005056b64545&fromProjectDashboard=True
To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.
