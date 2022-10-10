Selection Questionnaire: NEPO207 Building Construction Works

NEPO has issued an online Selection Questionnaire as the first stage of a two-stage process for a new solution covering the provision of building construction works.

The resulting solution will provide public sector organisations with access to contractors providing a diverse range of construction works including but not limited to:

New build and/or extensions and/or improvements and/or renovations/refurbishment of:

Schools

Libraries and Leisure Facilities

Civic Buildings

Historic Buildings

Universities and Further/Higher Education establishments

Health care buildings

Housing

Commercial buildings

Due to the diverse complexities attributed within the remit of construction works, it is anticipated there may be a requirement for work to include additional construction disciplinary expertise including civil engineering, infrastructure and demolition works.

The closing date for receipt of completed Selection Questionnaires is Noon Friday 4th November 2022.

It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 1st April 2023 and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the UK.

Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more and express an interest. https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=85b9ae7f-dd40-ed11-8119-005056b64545&fromProjectDashboard=True

