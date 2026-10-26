Self Assessment deadline incoming – 100 days to go

Self Assessment customers have just 100 days to file their tax return for the 2025 to 2026 tax year and pay any tax owed.

The Self Assessment tax return deadline for 2025 to 2026 tax year is 31 January 2027.

People can file their tax returns via GOV.UK and beat the January rush.

Support and guidance are available on GOV.UK for those need it.

With 100 days to go until the deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging millions of Self Assessment customers to get ahead of the January rush and not put off completing their tax return for the 2025 to 2026 tax year.

Around 12 million people are expected to submit a tax return by 31 January 2027 and submitting tax returns early means customers can:

find out how much tax they owe before the deadline

give themselves more time to budget

get a refund quicker if they have paid too much tax

avoid penalties

Customers can complete and file their tax return for the 2025 to 2026 year on GOV.UK. If anyone is unsure about whether they need to complete Self Assessment, they can use the GOV.UK checker tool.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, recently said:

The Self Assessment deadline is 100 days away so now is the ideal time to get ahead and file your tax return early. Guidance and support are available on GOV.UK to help you file your tax return. Just search ‘file my Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to start yours today.

People who are new to Self Assessment must first register to receive their Unique Taxpayer Reference, which they will need when they complete and file their return. And anyone who needs to tell HMRC that they no longer need to submit a tax return can do so on GOV.UK.

There is a range of support and guidance available on GOV.UK, including:

Self Assessment customers can also ask a tax agent, friend or family member, or a voluntary organisation to help them.

Those signed up to Making Tax Digital for Income Tax still need to submit their Self Assessment tax return in their usual way and pay any taxed owed by the 31 January 2027.

Self Assessment customers with a PAYE income can file online before 30 December and have any tax owed collected via their tax code.

Criminals often impersonate HMRC to steal money or personal information in someone else’s name. People should always take time to stop and think if the request is genuine before sharing personal information, never click on links in unexpected messages or share their HMRC sign-in details. Genuine HMRC contact details and advice on spotting scams can be found on GOV.UK by searching for ‘HMRC phishing and scams’.

Further Information

More information about Self Assessment.

The deadline for paper Self Assessment tax returns for the 2025 to 2026 tax year is 31 October 2026.

Customers who received the 2025 Winter Fuel Payment, or Pension Age Winter Heating Payments in Scotland, and are in Self Assessment, will see the Winter Fuel Payment pre-populated in their 2025 to 2026 online tax return where possible, and payment is due by 31 January 2027. Customers should check and add it manually if it is not shown. Paper filers will need to add it on their tax return. Customers with a total income over £35,000 will then pay the payment back through their Self Assessment tax bill.

For customers who pay their High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) through Self Assessment, around 300,000 will now have their or their partner’s Child Benefit payment details pre‑populated on their online Self Assessment tax return, making it easier for liable customers to complete an accurate tax return.

Some customers may be able to pay via the PAYE digital service, a simple and easy way to pay the charge monthly via their salary, which amends their tax code. For more information on the HICBC PAYE digital service go to GOV.UK.

UK cryptoasset owners need to pay Capital Gains Tax on gains made from cryptoassets above the £3,000 tax-free allowance and declare it in their Self Assessment tax return for the 2025 to 2026 tax year. More information about paying tax when selling cryptoassets can be found on GOV.UK.