Self Assessment helpline to focus on priority queries

HMRC will focus its Self Assessment helpline on priority queries from 11 December until 31 January.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will focus its Self Assessment (SA) helpline on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline, with other enquiries pointed to its highly rated online services.

Customers calling with queries that can be quickly and easily resolved online will be directed to HMRC’s online services from 11 December until the SA deadline on 31 January.

The department’s expert advisers will focus on answering priority SA queries – those that cannot be easily dealt with online – as well as supporting the small minority of customers who require extra support or cannot engage with us digitally.

HMRC monitors all calls to identify people who may need extra help. These customers are passed on to HMRC’s Extra Support Team who are specially trained to deal with vulnerable taxpayers.

The vast majority of SA customers use HMRC’s online services, with more than 97% of customers filing their SA returns online last year, and overall customer satisfaction with these services is at more than 80%.

But around two-thirds of calls to the SA helpline can be resolved far quicker through HMRC’s online services. To make all SA callers aware of the department’s extensive online services, recorded messages supported by SMS texts will be used.

Examples of queries that can be resolved much quicker online include updating personal information, chasing on the progress of a SA registration, ending SA registration, and checking a Unique Taxpayer Reference number.

Customers who need support to complete their return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year ahead of the deadline on 31 January 2024 can access the extensive online support available on GOV.UK. It explains how to access HMRC’s services and ask for help, without having to wait on the phone.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said:

This is a busy time for customers who want to get their taxes sorted. We want to help customers resolve any issues in the quickest and easiest way, which is often through our online services. The vast majority of Self Assessment customers file their returns digitally, so we’re helping them make the next step to resolving simpler queries through our online services. Our expert advisers will be there to help people with urgent and more complicated queries as well as helping the small number who are unable to access our online services.

Services on the Agent Dedicated Line will replicate the Self Assessment offer, with agents also being directed to our digital services for suitable queries.

HMRC is transitioning to a digital-first approach, meaning customers can get their queries answered 24/7, without having to wait on the phone or write a letter. It is continuing to improve and expand its online services, increasing their capabilities and ease of use so they become the default option for customers.