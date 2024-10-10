Self Assessment: online help is just a click or a swipe away

Self Assessment customers urged to use online guidance as top 5 calls to helpline revealed

HMRC reveals the most common calls to its Self Assessment helpline, all of which can be answered quickly online

Customers can access help online to register for Self Assessment or tell HMRC they no longer need to complete a tax return

Anyone new to Self Assessment can register using the quick and easy tool on GOV.UK

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reveals the top 5 reasons why people are calling the Self Assessment helpline and reminds them that they can self-serve to quickly access the information online.

Currently, the most common reason for speaking to an HMRC advisor is about coming out of Self Assessment. Customers don’t need to call HMRC and can instead visit GOV.UK to check if they need to send a Self Assessment tax return. If they no longer need to send one, they can use the online service to tell HMRC without the need to speak to an advisor.

The 5 most common reasons for calling the helpline are:

More than 12 million taxpayers are due to complete Self Assessment for the 2023 to 2024 tax year and pay any tax owed by the 31 January 2025 deadline. HMRC’s Self Assessment helpline and webchat services are available for those who need them but there is lots of help available online.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, recently said:

We want to help customers get their tax returns right first time which is why we have produced a wealth of online resources and guidance to support them every step of the way. Just search ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to find out more and start your return today.

Anyone who is new to Self Assessment needs to register to receive their Unique Taxpayer Reference before they can send a tax return for the 2023 to 2024 tax year.

Taxpayers may need to complete a tax return, even if they pay taxes through PAYE, for example, if they:

HMRC is encouraging customers to be prepared and have all the information they need ready to file their tax returns early, so they can avoid any last-minute stress and know what they owe sooner. HMRC has a range of online help and support and YouTube videos to assist anyone completing their return, including first-time filers.

Criminals use emails, phone calls and texts to try to steal information and money from taxpayers. Before sharing their personal or financial details, people should search ‘HMRC tax scams’ on GOV.UK to access a checklist to help them decide if the contact they have received is a scam

Customers should never share their HMRC login information with anyone. Someone could use them to steal from them or claim benefits or a refund in their name.

Further Information

More information on Self Assessment

A full list of anyone who may need to complete a Self Assessment tax return include those who:

are self-employed and have earned gross income over £1,000

are self-employed and earned up to £1,000 and wish to pay Class 2 NICs voluntarily to protect their entitlement to State Pension and certain benefits

are a partner in a business partnership

had a total taxable income of more than £150,000

have received any untaxed income including pension income over £2,500

received income over £1,000 from trading or providing services online

have any gains or income from cryptoassets

are claiming Child Benefit and they or their partner had an income above £50,000 for the 2023 to 2024 tax year

received interest from banks and building societies or investments (more than £10,000)

received income from property that they own and rent out

received dividends payments (more than £10,000)

claim tax relief for their job expenses if more than £2,500

need to pay Capital Gains Tax on gains of more than £6,000 (in 2023 to 2024 tax year)

The deadlines for tax returns for 2023 to 2024 tax year are 31 October 2024 for paper returns and 31 January 2025 for online returns.

More than 97% of customers now file their Self Assessment tax returns online.