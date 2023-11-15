HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Self Assessment payments via the HMRC app treble to £121 million
More customers than ever use HMRC's app to pay their Self Assessment tax bill
Almost 100,000 customers have paid £121 million using the HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) app since April 2023, taking advantage of the quickest and easiest way to pay their Self Assessment tax bill.
Latest figures from HMRC reveal that between April and September 2023, 97,365 customers used the app to settle their tax bill for the 2022 to 2023 tax year – more than 3 times the £34.6 million paid by 36,467 customers during the same period last year.
Customers have been able to pay their Self Assessment tax bill via the free and secure HMRC app since February 2022 and there is a YouTube video demonstrating how to make a payment.
How do I use the HMRC app to make a Self Assessment payment?
In addition to making payments, using the app is the simplest way for Self Assessment customers to access personal details including their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), National Insurance number and any PAYE information they may need to complete their tax return.
The app has a range of features and is available to everyone, not just those who need to use the Self Assessment system.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
We all have busy lives, so it makes sense that more and more customers are choosing to access their personal tax information and pay their tax bill through the HMRC app. It gives them the flexibility and convenience they need – as well as peace of mind that their Self Assessment is sorted. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘HMRC app’ to find out more.
The deadline for customers to complete their tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year and pay any tax owed is 31 January 2024.
Customers can pay their bill via the app and get a refund of any tax owed. Customers are reminded to include their bank account details on their tax return so they can get any repayment due quickly and securely.
Customers can set up notifications to remind them when payments are due, so they don’t need to worry about missing deadlines or incurring penalties. To set up their reminder they should select the ‘Self Assessment’ section in the app, where the option to ‘set a reminder’ is available. This will give payment date deadline options to select reminders for.
HMRC app data also revealed that:
- January 2023, was the busiest month for app payments with 56,738 customers paying £125,819,051 in tax
- July 2023 was the second busiest month with 29,774 customers using the app to pay £54 million
App users will need a user ID and password to access their personal information which they can set up while using the app.
The app’s Self Assessment function is also available in Welsh. Customers can enable Welsh language options from the settings screen.
If customers cannot pay in full, HMRC wants to help them to find an affordable way to pay the tax they owe. If customers owe less than £30,000, they may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement and do this online without speaking to HMRC. For a full list of ways to pay any tax owed, visit GOV.UK.
There is a new affordability assessment in the Self Serve Time to Pay online service. Customers will be asked about their income and spending to calculate their disposable income and set up an affordable payment plan for them.
Self Assessment customers are at increased risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their login details with anyone, including a tax agent. Check HMRC scams advice on GOV.UK.
Further information
More information about Self Assessment
App data between February 2022 and September 2023
|Month
|Amount paid
|Number of customers
|Feb 2022
|£1,771,533
|2605
|March 2022
|£4,039,112
|4920
|April 2022
|£3,686,893
|6517
|May 2022
|£3,048,778
|4605
|June 2022
|£5,243,962
|5386
|July 2022
|£14,426,735
|9655
|August 2022
|£4,359,364
|5066
|September 2022
|£3,886,830
|5238
|October 2022
|£5,701,261
|6573
|November 2022
|£8,172,008
|8615
|December 2022
|£18,981,500
|14333
|January 2023
|£125,819,051
|56738
|February 2023
|£13,934,228
|12026
|March 2023
|£10,258,421
|13301
|April 2023
|£8,776,640
|11756
|May 2023
|£10,055,969
|11417
|June 2023
|£15,437,787
|14844
|July 2023
|£54,842,874
|29774
|August 2023
|£16,504,463
|14355
|September 2023
|£15,433,397
|15219
Customers can download the app at the App Store or Google Play. The App currently holds a score of 4.8 stars on the App Store, and 4.3 on Google Play.
Once a customer has signed into the app for the first time, they can use facial recognition, their fingerprint or a 6-digit pin to get fast and secure access.
Customers who don’t have a Government Gateway user ID and password will need two forms of evidence to prove their identity. This can include their UK passport and UK driving licence. We’re urging customers never to share their Government Gateway user ID and password. Someone using these details could steal from them or make a fraudulent claim in their name.
It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the app to update their details including a new address or name. Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK.
HMRC wants to help you get your tax right. Lots of information and support is available online which includes:
- HMRC’s digital assistant - the assistant will help you find information, and if you can’t what you’re looking for you can ask to speak to an adviser.
- guidance notes and help sheets and YouTube videos provide a wealth of information if you’re stuck or confused.
- live webinars where you can ask questions or if you can’t join, you can watch recorded webinars on demand.
- technical support for HMRC online services for help signing into online services
- email updates - sign up to HMRC email updates so you don’t miss out on the latest information on Self Assessment.
- social media updates - follow HMRC Twitter @HMRCcustomers to get the latest updates on Self Assessment services and useful reminders.
- if you need extra support to help your with Self Assessment you can contact a voluntary or community sector organisation who can provide you with help and advice, or you can get support directly from HMRC.
If anyone thinks they no longer need to complete a Self Assessment tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year, they should tell HMRC as soon as possible to avoid any penalties.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/self-assessment-payments-via-the-hmrc-app-treble-to-121-million
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Tax credits recipients to receive Cost of Living Payment from today10/11/2023 12:25:00
Tax credits customers will receive the autumn Cost of Living Payment between 10 and 19 November 2023.
Marriage Allowance: find out if you could be better off in just 30 seconds06/11/2023 15:20:00
HMRC's online Marriage Allowance calculator tells couples instantly how much they could reduce their annual income tax bill by.
Help to Save customers receive £146 million in bonus payments01/11/2023 11:10:00
HMRC encourages customers to sign up to Help to Save, the government savings scheme, after revealing savers shared £146 million in bonus payments.
100 days to go to Self Assessment deadline23/10/2023 11:10:00
Customers have just 100 days remaining to file their Self Assessment tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year.
UK House Price Index for August 202318/10/2023 15:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Scams warning for 12 million Self Assessment customers17/10/2023 15:20:00
A warning to Self Assessment customers who may be targeted by criminals.
Save up to £2,000 a year on childcare costs for your little pumpkins10/10/2023 15:20:00
Working families can save up to £2,000 a year on their childcare bills with Tax-Free Childcare.
Almost 250,000 early birds file Self Assessment in first week06/10/2023 12:25:00
Almost 250,000 Self Assessment customers filed their tax return for 2022 to 2023 tax year between 6 and 12 April 2023.