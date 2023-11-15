Wednesday 15 Nov 2023 @ 12:20
HM Revenue and Customs
Self Assessment payments via the HMRC app treble to £121 million

More customers than ever use HMRC's app to pay their Self Assessment tax bill

Almost 100,000 customers have paid £121 million using the HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) app since April 2023, taking advantage of the quickest and easiest way to pay their Self Assessment tax bill.

Latest figures from HMRC reveal that between April and September 2023, 97,365 customers used the app to settle their tax bill for the 2022 to 2023 tax year – more than 3 times the £34.6 million paid by 36,467 customers during the same period last year.  

Customers have been able to pay their Self Assessment tax bill via the free and secure HMRC app since February 2022 and there is a YouTube video demonstrating how to make a payment. 

How do I use the HMRC app to make a Self Assessment payment?

In addition to making payments, using the app is the simplest way for Self Assessment customers to access personal details including their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), National Insurance number and any PAYE information they may need to complete their tax return. 

The app has a range of features and is available to everyone, not just those who need to use the Self Assessment system.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: 

We all have busy lives, so it makes sense that more and more customers are choosing to access their personal tax information and pay their tax bill through the HMRC app. It gives them the flexibility and convenience they need – as well as peace of mind that their Self Assessment is sorted. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘HMRC app’ to find out more.

The deadline for customers to complete their tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year and pay any tax owed is 31 January 2024. 

Customers can pay their bill via the app and get a refund of any tax owed. Customers are reminded to include their bank account details on their tax return so they can get any repayment due quickly and securely.

Customers can set up notifications to remind them when payments are due, so they don’t need to worry about missing deadlines or incurring penalties.  To set up their reminder they should select the ‘Self Assessment’ section in the app, where the option to ‘set a reminder’ is available. This will give payment date deadline options to select reminders for.  

HMRC app data also revealed that: 

  • January 2023, was the busiest month for app payments with 56,738 customers paying £125,819,051 in tax
  • July 2023 was the second busiest month with 29,774 customers using the app to pay £54 million

App users will need a user ID and password to access their personal information which they can set up while using the app.  

The app’s Self Assessment function is also available in Welsh. Customers can enable Welsh language options from the settings screen. 

If customers cannot pay in full, HMRC wants to help them to find an affordable way to pay the tax they owe. If customers owe less than £30,000, they may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement and do this online without speaking to HMRC. For a full list of ways to pay any tax owed, visit GOV.UK.  

There is a new affordability assessment in the Self Serve Time to Pay online service. Customers will be asked about their income and spending to calculate their disposable income and set up an affordable payment plan for them. 

Self Assessment customers are at increased risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their login details with anyone, including a tax agent. Check HMRC scams advice on GOV.UK.

Further information

More information about Self Assessment 

App data between February 2022 and September 2023 

Month Amount paid Number of customers
Feb 2022 £1,771,533 2605
March 2022 £4,039,112 4920
April 2022 £3,686,893 6517
May 2022 £3,048,778 4605
June 2022 £5,243,962 5386
July 2022 £14,426,735 9655
August 2022 £4,359,364 5066
September 2022 £3,886,830 5238
October 2022 £5,701,261 6573
November 2022 £8,172,008 8615
December 2022 £18,981,500 14333
January 2023 £125,819,051 56738
February 2023 £13,934,228 12026
March 2023 £10,258,421 13301
April 2023 £8,776,640 11756
May 2023 £10,055,969 11417
June 2023 £15,437,787 14844
July 2023 £54,842,874 29774
August 2023 £16,504,463 14355
September 2023 £15,433,397 15219

Customers can download the app at the App Store or Google Play. The App currently holds a score of 4.8 stars on the App Store, and 4.3 on Google Play. 

Once a customer has signed into the app for the first time, they can use facial recognition, their fingerprint or a 6-digit pin to get fast and secure access. 

Customers who don’t have a Government Gateway user ID and password will need two forms of evidence to prove their identity. This can include their UK passport and UK driving licence. We’re urging customers never to share their Government Gateway user ID and password. Someone using these details could steal from them or make a fraudulent claim in their name. 

It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the app to update their details including a new address or name. Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK. 

HMRC wants to help you get your tax right. Lots of information and support is available online which includes: 

If anyone thinks they no longer need to complete a Self Assessment tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year, they should tell HMRC as soon as possible to avoid any penalties.

