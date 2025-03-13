Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-27: Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Framework

This Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-27, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Framework explains how the Scottish Government and partners will measure progress of the plan by collecting evidence of the impact of activities and the story towards positive change.

Introduction

The Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-2027 was created through co-production between Scottish Government, COSLA, and the National Self-directed Support Collaboration. The views of the National Collaboration, including through the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) sub-group, will shape how we monitor, evaluate, learn and build on the key deliverables within the plan. This will include how best to measure the progress of outcomes and outputs from each of the activities, including what the system of measurement should be, with a focus on a continuous learning approach.

It is important to note that we, Scottish Government, COSLA and the National Collaboration, agree that this should be a flexible framework that seeks to support the improvement and learning cycle. This means that the framework is not rigid and can be updated and improved to facilitate better quality monitoring in future.

Nor should the Framework be seen in isolation. As outlined above, the information and learning arising from our monitoring and evaluation of the SDS Improvement Plan activities should be viewed alongside wider data being collated via the Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework and other mechanisms to chart the trajectory of national improvement. This is set out in more detail below.

The M&E framework allows us to:

Identify good practice, challenges and gaps within the Improvement Plan

Track progress towards the 4 key outcome areas of the plan

Continue our collaboration with the voices of lived experience and key partners, with clear ways of communicating, engaging, and enabling participation in our work to track progress

Contribute information and data to wider social care improvement work within Scottish Government.

