Scottish Government
|Printable version
Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-27: Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Framework
This Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-27, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Framework explains how the Scottish Government and partners will measure progress of the plan by collecting evidence of the impact of activities and the story towards positive change.
Introduction
The Self-directed Support Improvement Plan 2023-2027 was created through co-production between Scottish Government, COSLA, and the National Self-directed Support Collaboration. The views of the National Collaboration, including through the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) sub-group, will shape how we monitor, evaluate, learn and build on the key deliverables within the plan. This will include how best to measure the progress of outcomes and outputs from each of the activities, including what the system of measurement should be, with a focus on a continuous learning approach.
It is important to note that we, Scottish Government, COSLA and the National Collaboration, agree that this should be a flexible framework that seeks to support the improvement and learning cycle. This means that the framework is not rigid and can be updated and improved to facilitate better quality monitoring in future.
Nor should the Framework be seen in isolation. As outlined above, the information and learning arising from our monitoring and evaluation of the SDS Improvement Plan activities should be viewed alongside wider data being collated via the Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework and other mechanisms to chart the trajectory of national improvement. This is set out in more detail below.
The M&E framework allows us to:
- Identify good practice, challenges and gaps within the Improvement Plan
- Track progress towards the 4 key outcome areas of the plan
- Continue our collaboration with the voices of lived experience and key partners, with clear ways of communicating, engaging, and enabling participation in our work to track progress
- Contribute information and data to wider social care improvement work within Scottish Government.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/self-directed-support-improvement-plan-2023-27-monitoring-evaluation-learning-framework/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Robust homelessness prevention measures in Housing Bill13/03/2025 12:05:00
Further measures to prevent people experiencing the trauma of homelessness will be introduced as part of amendments to the Housing (Scotland) Bill.
Safeguarding the Edinburgh Festival Fringe12/03/2025 13:05:00
Funding to develop one of Scotland’s signature events.
Cost of living support12/03/2025 12:05:00
More than £2 million will fund wrap-around support to households.
Delivering free school meals11/03/2025 15:05:00
Families could get quicker access to free school meals under proposed new regulations laid in Parliament.
Pension Age Disability Payment replaces Attendance Allowance11/03/2025 12:05:00
Social Security Scotland has started the transfer of 169,000 benefit awards.
Apprenticeship funding10/03/2025 15:05:00
Funding for 25,500 new Modern Apprentices, 2,500 Foundation Apprentices.
Support for women in conflict resolution10/03/2025 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has reaffirmed Scotland’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership in conflict resolution, as Scotland marked International Women’s Day.