Sellafield awards contract to support plutonium repackaging

Sellafield awards £45 million contract to LTi Metaltech to supply products, supporting safe plutonium storage and progress toward long‑term disposal.

A key contract has been placed to support the continued safe storage of plutonium as the UK works toward the permanent disposal of its plutonium legacy.

LTi Metaltech Ltd, a UK fabrication and welding specialist, has secured a £45 million contract to supply containment products for the Sellafield Product and Residue Store Retreatment Plant (SRP) on the Sellafield site.

Representatives from Sellafield Ltd and LTi Metaltech Ltd, with Euan Hutton, CEO Sellafield Ltd (third from the right).

When operational, SRP will prepare plutonium for long‑term storage ahead of its future immobilisation. The plant will treat existing plutonium stocks and repackage them into durable, modern containers known as 100‑year cans.

That will ensure the material is capable of being transferred to an immobilisation facility where it will be converted into a stable waste form, suitable for consignment to a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is currently developing the specialist capabilities needed to enable the immobilisation process.

But first, the SRP facility is needed to ensure the material is stabilised and safely packaged.

LTi Metaltech will supply specialist products built to nuclear quality standards, supported by rigorous inspection and full material traceability throughout manufacture.

SRP is one of the largest and most complex projects under way at Sellafield. It is being delivered through Sellafield’s Programme and Project Partners (PPP) model, which brings together KBR, Amentum, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Altrad Babcock, supported by a wider supply chain.

Together, they will deliver a 20‑year programme of major infrastructure projects..

James Riddick, Sellafield Ltd chief supply chain officer, yesterday said:

Sellafield has safely and securely managed plutonium since the 1940s, developing world leading expertise in the process and being recognised as the UK’s centre of excellence for plutonium management. It’s a mission of national significance and requires expertise across a vast supply chain. LTi and Metaltech is now part of this mission and was selected for its robust high-integrity manufacturing approach, specialist capability, and a delivery model aimed at consistent, repeatable supply over the life of the contract.

Edgar Rayner, LTi Metaltech managing director, yesterday said:

We’re proud to support Sellafield’s mission, and the contract award reflects our ethos of ‘making stuff that matters’, delivering high-integrity products for projects where safety and reliability are critical. This contract is an important milestone for LTi Metaltech and a strong endorsement of our manufacturing capability.

LTi Metaltech has also committed to delivering social and economic value in Cumbria.

This includes tackling local skills gaps through places at its welding school, partnering with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on manufacturing and quality initiatives, and establishing a Cumbrian facility for warehousing, assembly, and logistics.

The company will also target disadvantaged groups for job opportunities, create new apprenticeships, and support local volunteering.

Gareth Frazer, head of manufacturing and engineering solutions for Sellafield Ltd, yesterday said: