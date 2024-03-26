Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Sellafield clean-up skips ahead after triple first in legacy pond
It’s a huge moment in one of the site’s most challenging decommissioning programmes.
Operators have removed the first zeolite skip from Sellafield’s First Generation Magnox Storage Pond.
The teams involved have recorded 2 other landmark successes in the process.
They’re the first to put a nuclear waste product into a new British-made storage container, known as a self-shielded box.
And the first to consign a self-shielded box to Sellafield’s new Interim Storage Facility.
Zeolites were placed into the pond in the 1970s and 80s to help absorb radiation and make the facility safer for personnel.
Now they need to be removed as part of the pond clean-up programme.
There are another 236 of these types of skips to be removed. They account for a quarter of the total number of skips in the pond.
The First Generation Magnox Storage Pond – Zeolite skip export
Carl Carruthers, head of legacy ponds for Sellafield Ltd, yesterday said:
This is a fantastic achievement and a real step forward for us.
Removing zeolite skips from the pond and transferring them to safer storage reduces risk and hazard on the site.
It also frees up space in the pond which makes our sludge removal and clean-up work easier.
The 29-tonne self-shielded boxes are built in the UK by Goodwin International via a contract with Westinghouse.
Once waste is placed inside it is checked regularly using remote cameras in the box lid.
Eventually, the Zeolites will be removed from the boxes and encapsulated, ready for the consignment to the UK’s Geological Disposal Facility.
The First Generation Magnox Storage has been prioritised for clean-up by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA.)
David Redpath, NDA group performance assurance director, yesterday said:
This accomplishment is not only a first for Sellafield, but a world’s first for the nuclear industry. It is a true testament to the hard work and commitment of all those involved.
The implementation of this new capability is a key step in reducing the hazard posed by the legacy ponds and demonstrates the strong collaboration between Sellafield and its supply chain.
Roddy Miller, nuclear operations director for Sellafield Ltd, yesterday said:
This has been a huge effort involving many different teams at Sellafield.
It’s another iconic moment in our decommissioning journey and follows the start of waste retrievals from our two legacy silos.
Further information
New storage facility is ready for waste – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
What is the Interim Storage Facility? – Case study – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sellafield-clean-up-skips-ahead-after-triple-first-in-legacy-pond
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA celebrates the wealth of nuclear expertise in Wales18/03/2024 16:15:00
On Tuesday 12 March, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) welcomed key Welsh stakeholders, as well as students and academia, to their Innovation and Technology Roadshow.
Collaborative project safely disposing of over 1,000 drums of radioactive waste completes13/03/2024 15:15:15
Nuclear waste reaches the end of the line, making it safer, sooner.
NDA group hosts first ever large-scale graduate recruitment event11/03/2024 16:15:00
This week, the NDA group hosted it's first ever large-scale graduate recruitment event in Manchester, with over 600 candidates in attendance.
It’s never too late for a career in nuclear23/02/2024 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Dianne Roberts, 22 February 2024 – Categories: Recruitment, Recruitment, Skills, Uncategorized.
NDA group event for industry and next generation of nuclear experts07/02/2024 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is hosting its first ever group wide Academic and Industry Research Forum.
Decommissioning partnership continues to grow and deliver benefits02/02/2024 14:15:00
The National Decommissioning Centre (NDC) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) are working to improve environmental outcomes and deliver sustainable decommissioning.
Sellafield Ltd announces £2.8m funding for digital and gaming hub01/02/2024 15:15:15
A unique project to transform a derelict local building into a digital and gaming hub has secured multi-million pound backing from Sellafield Ltd and BT.
NDA achieves Menopause Friendly Accreditation25/01/2024 11:15:00
NDA achieves Menopause Friendly Accreditation in recognition of its work to put support in place for colleagues affected by menopause.