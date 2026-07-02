Sellafield funding helps deliver life-saving air ambulance missions across West Cumbria

Sellafield Ltd has committed £195,990 to the Great North Air Ambulance Service, funding 30 life-saving missions across West Cumbria.

Sellafield Ltd has committed £195,990 through its Social Impact, Multiplied (SiX) programme to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

This will help fund 30 advanced critical care missions across West Cumbria, including the expert clinical team, specialist equipment, medications and helicopter operations.

The investment will enable GNAAS to continue delivering emergency care to some of the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients, providing rapid, life-saving treatment.

GNAAS doctors and paramedics give advanced care at the scene. This can include giving anaesthetic, blood transfusions and other life-saving treatment before patients reach hospital.

In one year, GNAAS attended 129 emergencies in West Cumbria. Many of these cases needed urgent specialist care.

The importance of this work is deeply felt across our local communities, including within Sellafield.

A real-life story

David Pennington, a Sellafield Ltd employee from Whitehaven, was saved by the service.

David with representatives from GNAAS

David, had been an active runner, completing long-distance runs just days before the incident. After arriving at work, he collapsed suddenly.

David yesterday said:

I can’t remember anything from that day apart from showing my pass at the gate. It was mind boggling to go from running miles to having a cardiac arrest and waking up days later not knowing what had happened.

Colleagues and on-site emergency responders performed CPR and used a defibrillator to revive him before the air ambulance arrived. The air ambulance team placed David into a medically induced coma and airlifted him to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

Talking about this experience, he yesterday explained:

My body kept shutting down and I was very confused. The decision was made to put me into a coma and get me to hospital quickly.

David added:

Those men and women deserve every bit of recognition we can give them. It’s fantastic donations like this that help keep them in the sky – and people like me at home with their families. Each one of them is a hero to me, and if my story can help in any way then it’s the least I can do.

Tracey West, head of social impact at Sellafield, yesterday said:

Through our SiX programme, we’re committed to investing in projects that strengthen our communities. The Great North Air Ambulance Service plays a vital role across West Cumbria, delivering specialist care in some of the most challenging circumstances. Stories like David’s show how important this service is. Not only to the wider community, but to our own colleagues and their families. We are proud to support GNAAS in continuing this life-saving work.

GNAAS is a charity. It must raise £9.6 million each year to run its service across the Northeast, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man.

Natasha Banks, senior relationship manager at GNAAS, yesterday said:

We’re incredibly grateful to Sellafield for this generous support, which will directly fund life-saving missions across West Cumbria. This funding will have a real and immediate impact, helping us ensure patients receive the critical care they need, wherever and whenever they need it.

Sellafield Ltd is part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group which invests around £15 million each year in projects that enable permanent and sustainable change in its site communities.

Further reading

Sellafield Ltd social impact programme – Social Impact, Multiplied

The Great North Air Ambulance Service – How to donate