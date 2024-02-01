Sellafield Ltd announces £2.8m funding for digital and gaming hub

A unique project to transform a derelict local building into a digital and gaming hub has secured multi-million pound backing from Sellafield Ltd and BT.

The former Whittles furniture store in the heart of Whitehaven’s town centre is set to undergo an extensive redevelopment to create a tech hub for the community, thanks to funding from Sellafield Ltd and partners.

Sellafield Ltd is providing £2.8 million of funding for the project from its Social Impact Multiplied (SiX) programme of community investments, with a further £800,000 from BT and £485,000 from BEC.

BEC acquired the site in 2021 and will oversee the transformation of the Grade II listed building following extensive consultations with the local community, industry, and academia.

Once complete, the renovated four-storey hub will include a digital recording studio, e-sports and virtual reality areas, green screens, a café shop, and a rooftop terrace.

Gary McKeating, Sellafield Ltd’s head of community and development, yesterday said:

We’re delighted to support this project to provide an engaging and nurturing space to inspire the next generation of digital workers. I’m grateful to all the partners who continue to show that our impact is multiplied when we work together on the issues that matter to our communities. This approach demonstrates how we are driving additional social value with our supply chain partners and is consistent with the social value approach of Sellafield Ltd and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. The hub will be another great asset for West Cumberland and complements and enhances the range of other investments we’re making in the region.

Michael Pemberton, CEO of BEC, yesterday said:

This is a remarkable and game-changing development, a true one-of-a-kind for West Cumberland and for our young people. The scheme will help address the digital skills gap, providing valuable training, upskilling and industry connections that will open the doors to exciting opportunities in the digital and creative sectors. We’re delighted to bring the iconic building back into use for the community; restoring the exterior to its former glory and transforming the interior into a fully accessible, safe, social space for everyone.

Construction work on the hub will begin in summer this year and is expected to be completed in late 2025.

Further information

BEC

Sellafield Ltd Social Impact Strategy