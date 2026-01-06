Sellafield Ltd employee awarded MBE in New Year Honours List

Sellafield Ltd employee Gary McKee has been awarded an MBE in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours List.

Sellafield Ltd is delighted to congratulate one of our employees, Gary McKee on being awarded an MBE in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours List, recognising his extraordinary contribution to charity and to the community of Cleator Moor, West Cumbria.

Gary – known across the region as ‘Marathon Man’ – has dedicated more than 20 years to fundraising for charities in West Cumbria.

His achievements include completing 365 marathons in 365 days and raising over £2 million for local causes. His commitment, resilience and community spirit have made him a well known and much admired figure both within Sellafield Ltd and across the wider region.

Speaking about the honour, Gary described the recognition as “humbling”, adding that the public response to the announcement had been overwhelming. He paid tribute to his family, supporters and the many people who have contributed to his fundraising efforts over the years.

Gary said that receiving the award “for services to charity and to the community in Cleator Moor” was particularly meaningful. As a proud son of the town, he reflected on the strong sense of community that has supported him throughout his challenges.

Roddy Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Sellafield Ltd yesterday said:

Everyone at Sellafield knows the impact Gary has made but seeing him recognised in this way feels incredibly well‑deserved. His determination and sheer grit are inspiring, and he brings people together in a way few others can. We’re proud to call him a colleague and even prouder to see the impact he continues to have on our community.

Looking ahead to later this month, Gary will embark on his next major challenge in 2026 raising funds for Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

100toLDN, which will see him run 100 marathons in 100 days finishing at the London Marathon alongside his son, Beau.

The challenge will start on Saturday 17 January 2026 and more information can be found at 100toLDN.com