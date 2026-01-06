Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Sellafield Ltd employee awarded MBE in New Year Honours List
Sellafield Ltd employee Gary McKee has been awarded an MBE in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours List.
Sellafield Ltd is delighted to congratulate one of our employees, Gary McKee on being awarded an MBE in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours List, recognising his extraordinary contribution to charity and to the community of Cleator Moor, West Cumbria.
Gary – known across the region as ‘Marathon Man’ – has dedicated more than 20 years to fundraising for charities in West Cumbria.
His achievements include completing 365 marathons in 365 days and raising over £2 million for local causes. His commitment, resilience and community spirit have made him a well known and much admired figure both within Sellafield Ltd and across the wider region.
Speaking about the honour, Gary described the recognition as “humbling”, adding that the public response to the announcement had been overwhelming. He paid tribute to his family, supporters and the many people who have contributed to his fundraising efforts over the years.
Gary said that receiving the award “for services to charity and to the community in Cleator Moor” was particularly meaningful. As a proud son of the town, he reflected on the strong sense of community that has supported him throughout his challenges.
Roddy Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Sellafield Ltd yesterday said:
Everyone at Sellafield knows the impact Gary has made but seeing him recognised in this way feels incredibly well‑deserved. His determination and sheer grit are inspiring, and he brings people together in a way few others can.
We’re proud to call him a colleague and even prouder to see the impact he continues to have on our community.
Looking ahead to later this month, Gary will embark on his next major challenge in 2026 raising funds for Hospice at Home West Cumbria.
100toLDN, which will see him run 100 marathons in 100 days finishing at the London Marathon alongside his son, Beau.
The challenge will start on Saturday 17 January 2026 and more information can be found at 100toLDN.com
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sellafield-ltd-employee-awarded-mbe-in-new-year-honours-list
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Cutting edge cancer treatments set to be produced out of uranium16/12/2025 14:26:00
Precision treatments tackling the hardest-to-treat cancers set to be produced from hundreds of tonnes of reprocessed uranium from nuclear reactors.
Dounreay’s next generation of talent honoured by apprentice award01/12/2025 16:15:00
Nuclear Restoration Services Dounreay’s Kate Thomson has won Modern Apprentice of the Year at the Highlands & Islands Apprenticeship Awards in Inverness.
Sizewell A concrete reused at Sizewell C24/11/2025 16:15:00
Over 15,000 tonnes of concrete from Sizewell A is getting a second life at Sizewell C following a major sustainability agreement.
NDA working with private developer to accelerate Chapelcross Hub19/11/2025 13:20:00
The NDA group has announced it’s working with CX Power as the strategic developer to support the delivery of the green energy hub masterplan at Chapelcross.
NDA announces £1 million funding to accelerate clean energy in West Cumbria18/11/2025 16:15:00
NDA announces £1 million investment to develop masterplan for clean energy development on land adjacent to Sellafield.
NRS Dounreay's Fallon is apprentice of the year at ECITB awards18/11/2025 11:15:00
NRS Dounreay’s Fallon Campbell has been named apprentice of the year at the Engineering Construction Industry Training and Development Awards.
NRS supercharges low carbon innovation in North Wales04/11/2025 16:15:00
Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has announced a £389,000 funding boost to the Egni team at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) Anglesey.
Beyond the fence: how testing and trialling are driving Pile 1 chimney demolition21/10/2025 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Emma Law – Head of Corporate Communications at Sellafield Ltd, 20 October 2025 – Engineering, Innovation/savings, Mission delivery, Skills, Supply Chain.