Sellafield welcomes largest apprentice and graduate intake

Sellafield Ltd records bumper intake for new apprentice and graduate cohort.

Sellafield Ltd welcomes 325 new apprentices and graduates as they embark on an exciting career at the largest and most complex nuclear site in the UK.

The new starters will take on a whole range of disciplines such as operations, project management, design engineering and fire fighters, highlighting the wide variety of opportunities with the organisation.

The apprentices will now carry out their training with Gen2 and University of Cumbria, our training providers in Cumbria, and Wigan and Leigh College to support our Warrington based trainees alongside the hundreds of existing apprentices on our books.

This is supported by 100 new graduates joining the existing cohort who will be focused on developing the skills, knowledge and behaviours to flourish in the nuclear industry.

Sellafield Ltd’s Chief Executive, Euan Hutton, recently said:

I’m absolutely delighted that we have recruited our largest intake ever this year. We have a responsibility to ensure that the Sellafield site continues to drive its 100-year clean-up work safely and securely, using innovative techniques employed by our skilled workforce and supply chain partners. To carry out this nationally important work requires carefully managed, world first engineering projects, and the development of our people. The education of future workers is crucial to our success.

Michelle Lambon-Wilks, head of education and skills, recently said:

Sellafield undertakes the unique work of cleaning up the country’s highest nuclear risks and hazards while safeguarding spent nuclear fuel, materials and waste. Achieving our purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations will rely on us having a fully engaged workforce that includes the right people, in the right roles, at the right time. This year, we have continued our commitment to training the next generation of nuclear experts through our apprenticeships, graduate, and lifelong learning programmes. Our investment in skills and providing meaningful employment means that we are actively engaged at all levels of education and training – currently we have over 1,000 learners on our various schemes.

Sellafield Ltd is part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group, which is responsible for decommissioning the UK’s 17 earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and sustainably.

The NDA has a duty to maintain the skills required to deliver their mission and a proven track record in investing in career development, from apprentices and graduates, to training the existing workforce.

The NDA group has also seen its biggest ever intake with a commitment to continue its investment in graduates and group wide apprenticeships including commercial, cyber and project management.

