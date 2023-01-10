Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Seneca Valley Virus confirmed in pigs in England
UK Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed five cases of Seneca Valley Virus in pigs
The UK Chief Veterinary Officer has today confirmed that the five cases of vesicular disease in pigs identified in farms in England between June and September 2022 were Seneca Valley Virus (SVV).
The confirmation comes following an extensive investigation by the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA).
Seneca Valley Virus only affects pigs for a short period with infected pigs making a full recovery. There is no risk to human health.
SVV is not a notifiable or reportable disease in the UK nor a listed disease by the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH). However, the clinical signs however do resemble notifiable vesicular diseases, in particular Foot-and-Mouth Disease. Defra is therefore calling on pig producers and vets to continue to promptly report any clinical signs of vesicular disease in pigs so that APHA can carry out an official investigation.
High biosecurity standards should always be maintained. For pig keepers this means:
- Regular reviews of their biosecurity measures and address any weaknesses, minimising movements of vehicles, people or equipment onto pig units
- Controlling rodents, flies and as far as possible, wild birds
- Isolating incoming pigs away from the resident herd for at least one month
- Sourcing pig food or ingredients from reputable pig feed companies and never feeding kitchen or catering waste or meat to pigs
- Following the National Pig Association import protocol if importing live pigs
To minimise the risk of disease introduction and keepers should inspect their pigs at least once a day, staying vigilant for lameness and vesicular (blister) foot or snout/mouth lesions. The advice applies to all pig keepers, no matter how many pigs they own.
Pig keepers and the public are also reminded that it is illegal to feed pigs meat or meat products, and kitchen or catering waste. Doing so endangers the health of the pigs and risks introducing exotic diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease or African swine fever, into the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/seneca-valley-virus-confirmed-in-pigs-in-england
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New approach to sustainable drainage set to reduce flood risk and clean up rivers10/01/2023 12:20:00
A consistent approach to sustainable drainage systems is set to be incorporated into new developments in England.
New biosecurity strategy to protect food security, trade and plant health09/01/2023 12:05:00
New Great Britain-wide strategy sets out five-year vision for plant health and biosecurity
A hitchhiker’s guide to floating marine debris06/01/2023 12:05:00
Pioneering research set to curb harmful threats to marine biodiversity
Government to pay more to farmers who protect and enhance the environment05/01/2023 14:05:00
Farmers urged to step up and take advantage of benefits of increased payments under new, fairer farming system
New powers to crack down on illegal tree felling23/12/2022 13:12:00
Unlimited fines and prison sentences for those felling trees without a licence to be introduced
Village Halls to see major revamp as Platinum Jubilee fund opens22/12/2022 10:15:00
£3 million capital fund opens for applications. Village halls in England will now be able to apply for grants to renovate vital community assets
Increased fishing opportunities worth £750 million agreed for 202320/12/2022 16:05:00
The UK fishing industry will benefit from increased fishing opportunities in 2023 as the latest round of negotiations conclude.
New deal to protect nature agreed at COP1520/12/2022 13:05:00
Agreement reached by almost 200 countries at the UN biodiversity summit, COP15, in Canada.