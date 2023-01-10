Seneca Valley Virus confirmed in pigs in England

UK Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed five cases of Seneca Valley Virus in pigs

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer has today confirmed that the five cases of vesicular disease in pigs identified in farms in England between June and September 2022 were Seneca Valley Virus (SVV).

The confirmation comes following an extensive investigation by the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Seneca Valley Virus only affects pigs for a short period with infected pigs making a full recovery. There is no risk to human health.

SVV is not a notifiable or reportable disease in the UK nor a listed disease by the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH). However, the clinical signs however do resemble notifiable vesicular diseases, in particular Foot-and-Mouth Disease. Defra is therefore calling on pig producers and vets to continue to promptly report any clinical signs of vesicular disease in pigs so that APHA can carry out an official investigation.

High biosecurity standards should always be maintained. For pig keepers this means:

Regular reviews of their biosecurity measures and address any weaknesses, minimising movements of vehicles, people or equipment onto pig units

Controlling rodents, flies and as far as possible, wild birds

Isolating incoming pigs away from the resident herd for at least one month

Sourcing pig food or ingredients from reputable pig feed companies and never feeding kitchen or catering waste or meat to pigs

Following the National Pig Association import protocol if importing live pigs

To minimise the risk of disease introduction and keepers should inspect their pigs at least once a day, staying vigilant for lameness and vesicular (blister) foot or snout/mouth lesions. The advice applies to all pig keepers, no matter how many pigs they own.

Pig keepers and the public are also reminded that it is illegal to feed pigs meat or meat products, and kitchen or catering waste. Doing so endangers the health of the pigs and risks introducing exotic diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease or African swine fever, into the country.