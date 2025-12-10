Senedd backs measures to create a smoke-free generation and curb youth vaping

Senedd Members yesterday supported a historic Bill, which will create Wales' first smoke-free generation.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will cover all four UK nations, will see all young people born on or after 1 January 2009 unable to purchase any tobacco products.

The Bill is currently being considered by the House of Lords after receiving the support of the House of Commons.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy welcomed the Senedd’s vote on the legislative consent motion (LCM), saying the Bill will protect children and young people from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.

Ahead of the vote, she met school children and heard a poem they had written about smoke-free futures. They had also gathered pledges of support for their vision of a smoke-free generation.

The Welsh Government has led the way in the UK on introducing smoke-free measures. It has already passed laws to restrict smoking in outdoor public spaces — including hospital grounds, school grounds and public playgrounds — to help ensure that people, especially children, are not exposed to harmful second-hand smoke.

Sarah Murphy said:

This is a historic day for public health in Wales. Despite the real progress we have made to reduce smoking levels, tobacco continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable disease and premature death in Wales. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill provides us with a unique opportunity to tackle smoking and the growing issue of youth vaping. It is an opportunity to comprehensively and significantly improve public health in Wales and the wider UK.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, said:

Tobacco addiction kills thousands in Wales every year and continues to reinforce existing health inequalities. This Bill offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break that cycle and protect future generations from a product that has caused immeasurable harm.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a significant piece of UK legislation which will introduce new restrictions on tobacco and vaping across all four nations.

It strengthens protections for young people by introduction stricter rules around vapes including the advertising of nicotine and vape products, to prevent them being targeted towards children and young people.

It will significantly strengthen the tools available to enforcement officers, particularly through a new licensing scheme for anyone who wants to sell tobacco or vape products in the future, helping to enforce the new rules and to take action against illegal sales.

Trading Standards Wales will be supported with more than £650,000 of Welsh Government funding to implement the measures to tackle illegal tobacco and vapes in Wales over the next three years, including the recruitment and training of five apprentices to assist with enforcement activity.