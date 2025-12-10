Welsh Government
|Printable version
Senedd backs measures to create a smoke-free generation and curb youth vaping
Senedd Members yesterday supported a historic Bill, which will create Wales' first smoke-free generation.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will cover all four UK nations, will see all young people born on or after 1 January 2009 unable to purchase any tobacco products.
The Bill is currently being considered by the House of Lords after receiving the support of the House of Commons.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy welcomed the Senedd’s vote on the legislative consent motion (LCM), saying the Bill will protect children and young people from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.
Ahead of the vote, she met school children and heard a poem they had written about smoke-free futures. They had also gathered pledges of support for their vision of a smoke-free generation.
The Welsh Government has led the way in the UK on introducing smoke-free measures. It has already passed laws to restrict smoking in outdoor public spaces — including hospital grounds, school grounds and public playgrounds — to help ensure that people, especially children, are not exposed to harmful second-hand smoke.
Sarah Murphy said:
This is a historic day for public health in Wales. Despite the real progress we have made to reduce smoking levels, tobacco continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable disease and premature death in Wales.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill provides us with a unique opportunity to tackle smoking and the growing issue of youth vaping.
It is an opportunity to comprehensively and significantly improve public health in Wales and the wider UK.
Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, said:
Tobacco addiction kills thousands in Wales every year and continues to reinforce existing health inequalities.
This Bill offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break that cycle and protect future generations from a product that has caused immeasurable harm.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a significant piece of UK legislation which will introduce new restrictions on tobacco and vaping across all four nations.
It strengthens protections for young people by introduction stricter rules around vapes including the advertising of nicotine and vape products, to prevent them being targeted towards children and young people.
It will significantly strengthen the tools available to enforcement officers, particularly through a new licensing scheme for anyone who wants to sell tobacco or vape products in the future, helping to enforce the new rules and to take action against illegal sales.
Trading Standards Wales will be supported with more than £650,000 of Welsh Government funding to implement the measures to tackle illegal tobacco and vapes in Wales over the next three years, including the recruitment and training of five apprentices to assist with enforcement activity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-backs-measures-create-smoke-free-generation-and-curb-youth-vaping
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Bus services to be brought back into public control10/12/2025 16:15:00
A Bill to reform bus services in Wales was yesterday (Tuesday 9 December) been passed by the Senedd, putting Wales at the forefront of improving bus services in the UK..
Not too late for children to be protected from flu before Christmas09/12/2025 10:05:00
Parents whose children missed their flu vaccine in school are being urged to take up the offer as flu activity in Wales is rising.
Extra £2.5m for creative sector in Wales08/12/2025 12:25:00
A further £2.5m in Welsh Government funding has been announced for the creative industries in Wales.
Hot off the press! £210,000 to boost journalism across Wales08/12/2025 11:25:00
Projects designed to support and sustain Wales' journalism sector have been awarded funding.
First Minister announces £2 million for Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre05/12/2025 17:25:00
Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre is set to be transformed by nearly £2 million of Welsh Government funding to improve facilities and increase childcare provision for local families.
First Minister welcomes political leaders to Wales to celebrate creative industries05/12/2025 15:30:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed political leaders to Wales today for the British-Irish Council, to discuss unlocking the potential of the creative industries.
Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, calls for decisions on two key North Wales and Border rail services to be reversed05/12/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has expressed his ‘deep concern’ on a decision taken by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) to reduce two Avanti services affecting North Wales and the borders in its December timetable change.
Wales’ top doctor says preventing ill-health is an urgent priority05/12/2025 09:10:00
Wales must urgently shift towards a prevention-first approach to health to address stagnating life expectancy and mounting pressures on its health services, according to the Chief Medical Officer's Annual Report published yesterday.
£116 million business rates support package announced04/12/2025 16:05:00
A new transitional relief scheme will help businesses manage rates changes from next April.
New programme of support announced for Additional Learning Needs04/12/2025 14:05:00
A package of support designed to help learners and families navigate the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system has been announced, following a review of ALN legislation, listening to families and learnt lessons from delivery across Wales.