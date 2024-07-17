Senedd passes Bill to reform local tax system in Wales

A Bill to reform the local tax system in Wales, including non-domestic rates and council tax, was yesterday passed by the Senedd.

The Local Government Finance (Wales) Bill establishes a series of changes to improve the tax systems. It will make them fairer and work better for the future needs of Wales, by ensuring local taxes reflect economic circumstances more regularly.

For non-domestic rates (also known as business rates), the Bill will:

increase how often the values of all non-domestic properties in Wales are updated, to once every three years

provide more flexibility to make changes to reliefs and exemptions

enable changes to the calculation of payments for different categories of ratepayers

close known tax avoidance arrangements and increase the ability to tackle future avoidance in a more responsive way

enable improvements to the information provided by ratepayers.

In relation to council tax, the Bill will:

establish a five yearly cycle of property revaluations from April 2028 onwards, and allow Welsh Ministers to amend future revaluation years should circumstances require this

provide more flexibility for the organisation and labelling of tax bands if required, to fit future possible redesigns of the system

ensure the continuation of our national Council Tax Reduction Scheme, providing essential financial help to low-income households

provide more flexibility to make changes to discounts and persons disregarded from paying council tax.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said: