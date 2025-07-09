Welsh Government
|Printable version
Senedd passes legislation to support the future of tourism in Wales
The Senedd yesterday voted to give councils the choice to introduce a small visitor levy on overnight stays to raise and reinvest vital funding into local tourism.
The landmark law – the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill – establishes the first local tax designed and legislated for in Wales.
Councils will now have the option to introduce a levy on overnight stays, which will raise money which can be re-invested in tourism-related expenses – such as improving toilets, footpaths, beaches, visitor centres and activities.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:
Visitor levies are used successfully all over the world. They ensure the pressures and opportunities tourism bring are balanced fairly between visitors and residents. We want the same for Wales.
The levy is a small contribution that will make a big difference to our communities, helping to maintain and enhance the very attractions and services that make Wales such a wonderful place to visit and live.
By voting to back this measure, Wales is joining many other worldwide destinations which already benefit from similar levies.
Key elements of the Bill include:
- Giving local authorities the choice to introduce a visitor levy in their area, but only after consulting with their local communities.
- Ensuring all funds raised are retained and reinvested back into the local area to support tourism.
- The levy is set at 75p per person per night for adults staying in hostels and campsites and at £1.30 per person per night for all visitors staying in other types of accommodation.
- Under 18s are exempt from paying the levy when staying in hostels or campsites.
- 2027 is the earliest possible introduction date.
The Bill also introduces a national statutory register for all visitor accommodation providers in Wales. It will be free to join and will provide valuable data and insight about the size and scale of the sector across Wales.
The register will support ongoing policy development and decision-making at all levels of government. It will also ensure that the public are better informed about how property is being used in their areas.
The Welsh Government is investing heavily in tourism, including a £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund and dedicated funding for weather-proofing grants.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-passes-legislation-to-support-the-future-of-tourism-in-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Flying Start childcare exceeds expansion targets in Wales09/07/2025 16:15:00
More families than ever are benefitting from high quality funded childcare as Wales’ Flying Start programme exceeds expansion targets.
Community celebrates flagship arts investment for Wales09/07/2025 09:05:00
Culture Minister Jack Sargeant joined Hollywood actor Rhys Ifans and community groups from across North Wales last weekend to celebrate the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, Wales’s largest producing theatre.
Welsh Language and Education Bill Receives Royal Assent08/07/2025 14:05:00
Landmark legislation to ensure all children in Wales get the opportunity to become confident Welsh speakers yesterday received Royal Assent, becoming law.
New legislation to improve building safety in Wales07/07/2025 14:05:00
These are the three key principles of a landmark building safety Bill that was laid before the Senedd today, according to Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant.
Curlew conservation project takes flight!07/07/2025 11:05:00
To mark the start of Wales Nature Week, the Deputy First Minister has seen for himself conservation efforts underway to save one of Wales' most endangered birds – the curlew.
£4.8 million to speed up scans at Swansea’s largest hospital07/07/2025 10:10:00
More people will be seen, diagnosed and treated at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital following a £4.8 million investment in new equipment.
Welsh marine environment boosted by pioneering fishing gear recycling scheme07/07/2025 09:10:00
More than 15 tonnes of end-of-life fishing gear has been recycled since 2023 through Wales' pioneering nationwide recycling initiative, helping protect marine environments and boost recycling rates.
You could be eligible for up to £200 to help with school costs04/07/2025 14:05:00
Applications to receive up to £200 per learner to help with the cost of the school day are open.
Cyfarthfa celebrates 200 years with £4.5 million boost04/07/2025 13:05:00
As Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfarthfa Castle marks its 200th birthday, there’s another reason to celebrate - the iconic Cyfarthfa Heritage Area is to receive £4.5 million to undertake urgent conservation works to help ensure its future for many more years to come.