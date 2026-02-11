Welsh Government
Senedd passes legislation transforming homelessness response in Wales
A bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness was yesterday passed by the Senedd.
The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will fundamentally change our homelessness system, so it is focused on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes.
Key elements of the Bill include:
- Transforming the homelessness system in Wales so that it focusses on earlier identification and prevention.
- Targeting action at those most at risk.
- Focussing on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing Welsh public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.
Following the successful vote in the Senedd, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
This Bill is unique. It is rooted in the lived experience of homelessness and every part of the Bill is a response to real experiences of the system.
Yesterday was a real turning point for Wales. The Bill will transform our homelessness system, moving away from one that responds to crisis and towards one that is firmly focused on prevention, because everyone deserves a safe place to call home.
This bold and ambitious Bill – gives us the tools to create a fairer system, prevent homelessness, support people into permanent homes, and move closer to our long-term ambition of ending homelessness in Wales.
